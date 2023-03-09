Global Proteomics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Proteomics Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Proteomics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the proteomics global market. As per TBRC’s proteomics market forecast, the proteomics market is expected to grow from $50.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.9%.

Rising government funds for research on proteomics drives the growth of the proteomics global market. North America is expected to hold the largest proteomics market share. Major players in the proteomics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Waters Corporation, Perkinelmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Trending Proteomics Market Trend

Companies are launching new products in order to increase their revenue and also gain a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in June 2021, Bruker Corporation, a USA-based scientific instruments manufacturing company, announced the availability of two new trapped ion mobility spectrometry time-of-flight (timsTOF) instruments at its 4D-Proteomics eXceed Symposium. The devices, which are based on ion mobility separation and mass spectrometry, will provide additional advances in proteomics, epiproteomics/PTM characterisation, and deep multiomic biomarker discovery.

Proteomics Market Segments

By Component: Reagents, Instruments

By Instrument: Protein Microarrays, Spectroscopy, X-ray Crystallography, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Surface Plasmon Resonance, Protein Fractionation

By Service and Software: Core Proteomics Services, Bioinformatics Software & Services

By Geography: The proteomics global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Proteomics is the study of the structure and functions of proteins that are used in drug discovery, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Proteomics is used to evaluate the protein production rate, the involvement of proteins in metabolic pathways, and the modifications of proteins.

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Proteomics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on proteomics market size, drivers and trends, proteomics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and proteomics global market growth across geographies.

