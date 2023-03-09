Pedelec Market by bicycle type, bicycle type, battery type, battery types SLA, NiMH, and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pedelec is the acronym for pedal-assisted electric cycle which is an electric motor-supported bicycle. The bicycle has chargeable battery-supported electric motor, intended to aid in pedaling. Pedelec has electronic controllers for automatically cutting down the motors power, whenever the rider stops pedaling or breaches the bikes speed limit. These bicycles come without a throttle.

The Pedelec market is segmented on the basis of bicycle type, battery type, and geography. By bicycle type, it is divided into MTB, race, cross, urban, and foldable. By battery type, it is classified into SLA battery, NiMH, and SCiB. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ((Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

Increase in awareness among young generation regarding fitness and health is the major factor for the growth of the Pedelec market. Growth in awareness about use of resources and increase in health concerns fuel the market growth. High cost of these bikes restrain the market growth. These bikes can be charged easily and provide health benefits. These factors make way for growth opportunities for the market.

By Battery Type

Nickel-Cadmium Battery Powered Pedelec

Lithium-Ion Battery Powered Pedelec

Sealed Lead Acid Battery Powered Pedelec

Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Powered Pedelec

By Product Type

e-MTB Pedelec

Race Pedelec

Urban Pedelec

Foldable Pedelec

Cross Pedelec

