Commercial Airport Lighting Market : Visual Glidescope Indicator, Visual Approach Scope Indicator, By Divisions, by 2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial airport lighting includes all type of lighting systems used in any type of airport in order to support commercial aircraft operations. It facilitates night flying of aircraft and improves airport appearance.

The lighting systems studied in the research are beneficial to enhance airport’s look. The improved appearance and support for night flights helps to reposition the respective airport to world-class standards. Hence, nowadays many airports are upgrading their lighting systems as per new-age standards. The study highlights the trends in the market in order to identify business opportunities.

The market is driven by increasing investment in infrastructure and the entry of private players. The limiting factors to the market are economic crisis in some economies, and regulatory & administrative issues subjected to airports. The market is expected to grow due to rapidly increasing number of international flights.

Commercial Airport Lighting Market by Type

As per lighting type, the market is classified into airport beacon, visual glidescope indicator, visual approach scope indicator (VASI), precision approach path indicator (PAPI), runway lighting, runway edge lighting, taxiway lighting, obstruction lighting and others. Runway lighting, runway edge lighting and approach lighting are commonly used types of airport lighting, as their inevitability in commercial aircraft operations during nights.

Commercial Airport Lighting Market by Divisions

According to application divisions, the market is segmented into airside lighting, landside lighting and terminal lighting. Airside lighting is commonly used due it is mandatory component required in airport lighting. Terminal lighting market is also growing as it is important for ambience of the airport and enhances the appearance of airports.

Commercial Airport Lighting Market by Geography

From geographical perspectives, the market is classified into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. Middle East region is expected to continue driving the market with largest revenue share due to adoption of modern and expensive lighting technologies. Asia-Pacific region is expected to show rapid growth in future due to increasing commercial aircrafts demand in countries such as China, Russia and India.

Competitive Landscape

To penetrate into the market, companies are adopting expansion strategies to target new market segments. For instance, AMA India caters to range of clients such as runway lighting for Chatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai and Helipad at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. Some of the companies serving in the market are Honeywell International, Inc., Philips, Safegate, Avlite Systems, Siemens Ag, Cooper Industries, Airfield Lighting, Manairco Inc., GE, and Astronics.

