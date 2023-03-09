Air Transport MRO Market by Type Engine, Line, Airframes Challenges, Key Companies by 2026

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air transport maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) deals with compliance to the safety instructions and airworthiness. It is highly regulated by enforcing stringent rules and regulations by the government for the operational functioning of the aircraft during the flight. It is one of the major expenditure by the airlines as MRO has been mandated by the International Civil Aviation Organization. The MRO sector needs further enhancements of skillsets and technicians, owing to increase in trend of digitization and rise in need for technological advancements to keep up with the industry trends.

Rise in air passenger traffic, fleet iterations, need to enhance operability & efficiency, and requirement for disassembling, checking, and repairing of various parts of aircraft are expected to drive the air transport MRO market. Furthermore, the continued focus on cost reduction by maintenance is also one of the factors that boost the air transport MRO market size. In addition, low investments in the aviation industry globally and slow economic growth of developed and developing economies further fuel the growth of the market. However, lack of skilled workforce, and higher maintenance cost is expected to restrain the air transport MRO market growth. Moreover, the manufacturers are focusing on integrated innovative solutions such as blockchain technology, which enables end users to track MRO activities and allow traceability, resilience, and organized integration. The need for power distribution system management is the reason why manufacturers are inclined toward blockchain technology. Therefore, blockchain technology is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers in the air transport MRO industry.

Air transport MRO market is classified based on type, service, application, aircraft type, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into engine, airframes, line, and other components. The engine segment is expected to represent a robust revenue growth. Based on service, it is divided into engine service check, heavy maintenance inspection, line maintenance, component maintenance, avionic standardization, and aircraft conversions. On the basis of application, the air transport MRO market is classified into civil air transport MRO and military air transport MRO. Based on aircraft type, it is segmented into narrow body, wide body, regional jet, and turbo prop. By region, air transport MRO market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle-East and Africa). In Europe region air transport MRO industry is growing especially in France, Germany, and the U.K. Furthermore Asia-Pacific market is experiencing rise in demand for air transport MRO services.

