Air Quality Analyzers Market Size to Reach USD 2.69 Billion by 2032

The global air quality analyzers market size was USD 1.55 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.30% by 2032.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air quality analyzers market size was USD 1.55 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.30% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The development of portable and handheld air quality analyzers is one example of a technological advancement driving market revenue growth. Portable analyzers are preferred over fixed analyzers for monitoring personal exposure and outdoor air quality because they are more compact, lighter, and easier to operate. As industrialisation and air pollution intensify, there is an increasing need for air quality analyzers to monitor and improve air quality. Air pollution's negative effects on health are driving up healthcare expenses. Governments, businesses, and individuals are seeking for ways to monitor and improve air quality in order to reduce healthcare costs as the expense of healthcare continues to rise.

As the need for renewable energy grows, so will the need for air quality monitors. As more governments and companies switch to renewable energy sources like wind and solar, they are searching for ways to monitor and enhance air quality to make sure that these energy sources do not cause air pollution. These factors are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• The global air quality analyzers market is divided into two product segments: fixed indoor analyzers and portable indoor analyzers. During the forecast period, the fixed indoor analyzers segment is predicted to hold the largest revenue share. Fixed indoor analyzers are designed to be placed at a fixed location, such as a house, office, or industrial facility.

• The global air quality analyzers market is categorized based on application into industrial, commercial, residential, and educational institutes. During the forecast period, the industrial segment is projected to hold the largest revenue share. The industrial application category encompasses several sectors, such as petrochemical, power, automotive, and manufacturing industries.

• With a surge in demand for air quality monitoring systems and growing public awareness about the adverse effects of poor air quality, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the most rapidly developing market for air quality analyzers.

• According to regional analysis, the air quality analyzers market in North America is predicted to account for the major revenue share during the forecast period. North America is an established market for air quality analyzers, with a high level of understanding on the adverse health effects of both indoor and outdoor air pollution.

• Some of the prominent businesses profiled in the worldwide market study are Aeroqual Ltd., AQMesh, E Instruments International LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Environnement S.A., HORIBA Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kanomax USA, Inc., Kistler-Morse, Siemens AG, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., TSI Incorporated, Vaisala Oyj, and Zhongyi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

• In 2022, Honeywell introduced the Honeywell Vector Space Sense air quality monitoring system. This system, which incorporates several sensors, software, and analytics, measures and analyses air quality data in interior locations, including temperature, humidity, and carbon dioxide levels.

• In 2022, Thermo Scientific announced the Thermo Scientific Via Raman Chemical Identification System, a portable analyzer that can quickly identify harmful substances in the air. It is designed for use in emergency response situations and detects chemicals using Raman spectroscopy.

• In 2022, NTT DOCOMO, a Japanese company, partnered with HORIBA Ltd. to develop a new air quality monitoring system for the Tokyo metropolitan region. The system uses air quality sensors from HORIBA and data analysis software from NTT DOCOMO to measure pollution levels in real-time. The collected data is then accessible to the public through a mobile app.

• In 2021, Kaiterra introduced the Sensedge mini, a novel and compact indoor air quality meter that is also portable. The device is also capable of analysing a range of pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, and VOCs, and it provides real-time air quality data to customers through a mobile app.

• In 2020, Vaisala designed the MGP261, the latest in-line gas analyzer suitable for various industrial applications, including food and beverage, biogas and semiconductor. The device is capable of detecting moisture and carbon dioxide levels in a range of gases.

