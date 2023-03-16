MPC: The Digital Commerce Event Announces Several Top-Tier Sponsors

MPC2023 MPC: The Digital Commerce Event

Chargebacks911, Discover, Elavon, Kount, Relevantz, U.S. Bank, Walker Group Support MPC23, to be held Aug. 23-25 in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, today disclosed several of the leading brands sponsoring its live, three-day conference and expo, to be held Aug. 23 to 25, at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North. These globally recognized enterprises are shaping the future of alternative payments and digital commerce, stated MPC Executive Director Marla Ellerman.

“MPC23 is proud and grateful to have the support of the leading brands in our industry,” Ellerman said. “These executives and enterprises are transforming fintech, banking, security, payments, retail, and technology and have invaluable insights and information.”

Ellerman, whose background spans over twenty years in the telecom industry, additionally noted that this year’s conference will expand its focus to include thought leaders from across the commerce value chain, who will provide participants with an in-depth view of evolving communications with fresh content, interactive sessions, first-rate networking and live demos in the exhibit hall.

Star-Studded Line-up

Ellerman stated this year’s theme, “The Movement of Money” celebrates dynamic, ever-changing technologies, trends and payment flows. No need to wait for future of digital commerce, she added, when our thought leaders, and innovators will take you there at MPC23.

Stars from banking, blockchain, crypto, fintech, payments and financial services sectors will take the main stage at MPC23, Ellerman added. These thought leaders will share viewpoints and actionable intelligence with a diverse audience whose members represent every sector of digital commerce and numerous regions from around the world.

“MPC is the place to be to network, learn and grow while expanding your knowledge base and database,” Ellerman said. “As everyone who has ever attended one of our conferences would agree, this is the place to make deals, forge new relationships and get up to date on payments, blockchain, digital currencies, cybersecurity, consumer privacy and customer experience.”

Special Rates Available

"Digital payments continues to drive economic recovery," Ellerman said. "Our industry is fostering safe, sustainable and financially inclusive commerce, leaving no consumer or business behind."

ABOUT MPC: The Digital Commerce Event

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and expo for alternative payments leaders. Known for its constellation of thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers, MPC spans the entire digital commerce value chain, providing perspectives from leading financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industry brands. Join the world’s foremost experts in emerging payments, loyalty, blockchain, digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy and more at MPC: The Digital Commerce Event.

ABOUT MPC23

MPC23, which marks the 13th year of MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, will be held at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North from August 23 to 25, 2023. Themed, “The Movement of Money,” the exclusive event will focus on alternative payment technologies in established and emerging markets, connecting participants with the future of commerce. For more information, visit www.mobilepaymentconference.com/.