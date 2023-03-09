Cocktail Critters Adds the Classic Cocktail Designs of Enamel Pins to its Collection
Hawaii-based Cocktail Critters brings adorable Classic Cocktail designs of enamel pins that are the perfect gifts for bartenders.HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cocktail Critters, a Hawaii-based service offering cute animal-cocktail clothing and accessory designs to animal and cocktail lovers worldwide, now brings adorable Classic Cocktail designs of enamel pins. These pins make the perfect bartender gifts, as they help represent their style, fun personality, and interest.
Cocktail Critters is the talk of the town when it comes to adorable animal-cocktail clothing and accessory designs. Its enamel pins are one of the company's highest-selling products. They are of excellent quality, and the cute designs attract buyers the most. The service now brings another fun collection of enamel pins, the "Classic Cocktail Pins." This collection focuses on customers' favorite mixed drinks, like the Negroni cocktail pin or the Moscow Mule cocktail pin.
Available in different designs, from the Classic Bloody Mary Cocktail Pin to the Classic Cosmopolitan Cocktail Pin, Classic Daiquiri Cocktail Pin, Classic Espresso Martini Cocktail Pin, Classic Manhattan Cocktail Pin, Classic Margarita Cocktail Pin, Classic Martinez Cocktail Pin, and so on, these pins make the perfect gifts for bartenders. They are also perfect for individuals looking to enhance their style and personality by adding these fun pins to their outfits. They are great for any occasion and can be attached to accessories like hats and backpacks.
"If you're looking for bartender accessories to give to your loved one, check out our collection of Classic Cocktail Pins. These high-quality, versatile, and adorable enamel pins will undoubtedly make them smile when they receive them," the company's rep stated.
"Note that orders placed on Saturday/Sunday will be shipped the following Monday. Otherwise, orders are typically processed in 2-3 business days. Your order should arrive via USPS First Class within 2-6 business days. And international orders should arrive within 7-21 business days for most countries," the rep added.
Customers have also expressed their satisfaction with the service. One carmanleanne1 wrote, "Beautifully made pin. Very cute!"
Another, who goes by Jeannine, said, "Love this pin! It looks as described/shown. Shipped very quickly and was packaged very well."
Besides enamel pins, other products Cocktail Critters offers include t-shirts, hats, phone cases, stickers, sweaters, and more.
About Cocktail Critters -
Founded by Mitchell Lum, Cocktail Critters is a Honolulu, Hawaii-based service delivering adorable animal-cocktail clothing and accessory designs, enamel pins, masks, hats, and more for the ultimate cocktail and animal fans. The company just added the gorgeous "Classic Cocktail" designs of enamel pins that make the perfect bartender gifts to its collection.
Media Contact
Cocktail Critters
info@cocktailcritters.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram