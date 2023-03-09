cityrun Cityrun Turn Signals Cityrun Specs

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heybike Caters to City Commuters with the Launch of the Cityrun E-Bike

City riders have been clamoring for an e-bike that would make urban commuting safer and more comfortable. With the launch of the Cityrun e-bike in October 2022, American electric bike company Heybike certainly stands out.

Safety First

Designed to be the ultimate bike for city commuters, the Cityrun is equipped with a multitude of safety features that will give you peace of mind as you traverse the busy urban streets. For starters, it has turn signals that are craftily integrated with the brake light, easily letting motorists know if you are about to make a left or right turn.

The Cityrun also comes with state-of-the-art induction headlights that automatically turn on when it gets too dark. This guarantees greater visibility of the road ahead and also ensures that other drivers and riders will be able to spot you as well.

The hydraulic disk brakes make for better stopping power. Compared to mechanical brakes, hydraulic brakes have as much as 50% shorter braking distance, and this can spell the difference between life and death when navigating busy city streets, especially during rush hour.

Comfortable Commute

The Cityrun is ideal for long-distance commutes. When fully charged, its 15Ah/720Wh battery and its powerful 500w motor can easily take you to distances of up to 35 miles. With pedal assist, you can go for as long as 55 miles. In case you run out of juice in the middle of your trip, the bike comes with a 4A fast charger, and it only takes 4-5 hours to fully charge.

If you have things to bring along, this is not a problem as the Cityrun lets you carry a load on both the front and the back of the bike. The rear rack can carry as much as 120 lbs of load, while the front mount is suitable for more lightweight cargo. The bike itself weighs 61.7 lbs. and it can bear a maximum load of up to 350 lbs.

This latest offering from Heybike also ensures riding comfort due partly to the hydraulic suspension front fork, which absorbs much of the impact from bumpy roads. The seat tube also has shock-absorbing features for maximum comfort on long rides.

High-Tech Features

The Cityrun offers a new level of convenience and hands-free access through the Heybike app. Downloadable for either IOS or Android, the app gives you a convenient multifunction display and easy control of settings like bike speed, PAS level, throttle, dashboard brightness, and so on.

When properly connected, the Cityrun’s auto-lock feature can be activated. That is, the bike will automatically lock when you leave it for over 15 seconds, or all the way to 3 minutes, depending on the time that you set.

Ride in Style

Available in green, orange, or black, the Cityrun seamlessly combines style with comfort and functionality. Sleek and modern, this bike is perfect for a wide range of city commuters. It is an accurate embodiment of the Heybike commitment to meet the needs of every rider and make travel easy. See Heybike’s complete selection of products and get updates on the latest e-bike news by visiting heybike.com.

About Heybike® Electric Bikes

Heybike is committed to bringing innovations to the marketplace and expanding product lines to meet the needs of its customers, fostering a lifestyle that brings people together and makes travel easy. For more information on Heybike’s latest products and to stay up to date on news from the company, visit heybike.com and follow the brand on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. To test ride the Heybike or learn more, visit your local dealer.

Media Contact：Business@heybike.com

Heybike Cityrun: Over Expectations for Versatile Rider