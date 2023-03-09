EZZ signs agreement with University of Auckland for Second Ground-Breaking Anti-Aging and Immune-Stimulation Study

Australian genomic life science company EZZ Life Science (ASX:EZZ) has today announced its contract for service agreement with the University of Auckland.

EZZ Life Science (ASX:EZZ)

We are delighted to have signed another agreement with the University of Auckland and to build on the excellent outcomes of our 2022 research.” — Glenn Cross, Chairman of EZZ Life Science

The research builds on the success of the previous study conducted by Professor Jun Lu in 2022 which evaluated the absorption of Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) and other bioactive compounds in various health products.

With an increasingly health conscious population, China is the biggest consumer of the supplement in the world accounting for 67% of global consumption. Research published by Nature Media notes the global NMN market was valued at USD253 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD386m by the end of 2027.

The new research will test the anti-aging effect of NMN on HUVECs (Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells - cells that line the inside of blood vessels, obtained from the vein of the human umbilical cord after a baby is born) using different NMN products from various commercial sources.

It will also investigate the immune-stimulation effect of natural products on protection against Human papillomavirus (HPV). The project will compare various health products containing different herbal extracts, and antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities in vitro will also be studied.

Professor Jun Lu, who has published over 150 journal articles on cancer research and biomedicines, will lead the research at the University of Auckland's Bioengineering Institute. The project began on 20 January 2023, and will conclude with a final report due on 20 January 2026.

Glenn Cross, Chairman of EZZ Life Science, commented: "We are delighted to have signed another agreement with the University of Auckland and to build on the excellent outcomes of our 2022 research. This new project will further our understanding of the anti-aging effects of NMN and the immune-stimulation effects of natural products, and we are excited to see the results."

Professor Jun Lu of the University of Auckland commented: "I am thrilled to be working with EZZ Life Science once again and to be undertaking such exciting research. We believe that the results of this project will have significant implications for the development of health supplements and treatments, and we look forward to sharing our findings with the wider scientific community."