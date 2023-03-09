Blood Culture Test Market Expected to Reach $8.186 Billion by 2027 | Current Trends and Industry Analysis

Blood Culture Test Market Size

Blood culture test market is projected to reach $8.186 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blood culture test market was valued at $3.900 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $8.186 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027. The blood culture test is a procedure used to detect the presence of microorganism such as fungi or bacteria in the blood. It diagnosis the causative agent responsible for bloodstream infection and provides a better therapeutic approach. The blood culture test is often done in conjunction with other diagnostic tests such as chemical analysis and complete blood count. The blood culture test helps to determine the infection and provides appropriate treatment required for a patient.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and company (BD), bioMerieux SA, Bruker Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Luminex Corporation, Neogen Corporation (Abtek Biologicals), OpGen Inc., T2 Biosystems

Increase in the geriatric population; rise in prevalence of infectious disease, bloodstream infection, and sepsis; surge in demand for diagnostic tests, and increase in investment in R&D activities by various healthcare companies are the major factors that boost the growth of the global blood culture test market. In addition, implementation of stringent regulations from the government for development and manufacturing of blood culture tests product propels the market growth. Rise in awareness about the healthcare for preventing infectious diseases further supports the blood culture test market growth.

Repeated demand for blood culture from patients suffering from COVID-19 to determine the prevalence of bacterial has a positive impact on the blood culture test market. As per the data published in the National Library of Medicine, in 2020, the ordering volume for blood culture tests increased by 34.8% in the second half of March 2020 as compared to first half of March.

The global blood culture test market is segmented into product, method, application and region. On the basis of product, the market is divided into consumables, instruments, and software & services. The consumable segment dominated the market in 2019, as the demand for use of consumables is rising, owing to increase in application of blood culture media as well as assay, kits, and reagent.

Depending on method, the blood culture test market is categorized into conventional and automated blood culture method. The conventional segments spearheaded the market in 2019, owing to its extensive use of conventional blood culture methods in independent clinical laboratories, hospitals, and pathology laboratories. The applications covered in the study include bacterial, fungal, and others. The bacterial segment led the market in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, as the bacterial infection is the leading cause of bloodstream infection and sepsis.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

On the basis of product, the consumables segment was the highest contributor to the blood culture test market in 2019.

By method, the conventional segment dominated the blood culture test market in 2019.

As per application, the bacterial segment exhibited the highest growth in 2019.

Region wise, North America garnered largest revenue share in 2019, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.

