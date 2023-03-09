Digital Health Market Expected to Reach $767.718 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 17.9%

Digital Health Market Size

Digital health market is projected to reach $767,718.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital health market size was valued at $145,884.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $767,718.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to 2030. Digital health is defined as the interaction between healthcare system and technology. It applies a digital health transformation in the healthcare field by incorporating software, hardware, and services. It provides various opportunities to accelerate the process to attain health and well-being related to sustainable development goal. Healthcare information technology aims to prevent disease, provide early diagnosis of life threatening disease, help in the management of chronic disease, and enhance the quality of life by remote monitoring of patients. It offers real opportunities to improve medical outcomes and enhance efficiency.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Allscripts Healthcare Solution, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco systems, eCLINICALWORKS, General Electric company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Siemans Healthcare AG

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11299

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on growth of the global digital health market. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the healthcare systems in the world and increased the need for development of healthcare information technology and remote monitoring services. For instance, in February 2020, the National health commission issued a notice to strengthen the use of digital technology to support the response to COVID-19. Moreover, it was reported that in the UK, the proportion of doctor visit over video and phone was increased to 48% in 2020. According to World Health Organization, in 2020, it was reported that 30 out of 53 countries in Europe developed digital contact tracing for COVID-19. Subsequently, this leads to increase in demand for telehealth, healthcare information technology, and mHealth.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/99abf04e41ce201d1df81733e3e81b78

Moreover, initiatives taken by governments for development of the information technology sector and increase in number of smartphone users are the key factors that boost growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in the cost of health care sector and surge in the number of funding for various health startups propel the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand for advanced devices in healthcare to enhance efficiency and increase in prevalence of lifestyle disorder fuel the digital health market growth.

The digital health market is segmented on the basis of product & service, component, end user, and region. On the basis of product & service, the market is divided into mHealth and eHealth. The eHealth segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in demand for telehealth & telemedicine, and increase in number of internet users.

On the basis of component, the market is classified into software, hardware, and service. The software segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to advancement in healthcare information technology, surge in demand for reducing healthcare cost, and rise in demand for organized data and workflow in the healthcare sector. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into healthcare providers, payers, healthcare consumers, and others. The healthcare providers segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in demand for mHealth app, and use of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11299

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By product & service, the eHealth segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

By component, the software segment was the highest contributor to the digital health market in 2020.

By end user, the healthcare providers segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success.