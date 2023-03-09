Nicholas Greeff Appointed President of R-Three Technologies, and Member of its Board of Directors Effective Immediately

PRESIDENT OF R3T

R-3 TECHNOLOGIES (OTCMKTS:RRRT)

NEW YORK, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R-Three Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: RRRT) (R3T) has appointed Nicholas Greeff as its President and as a member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Greeff, formerly Chief Marketing Officer at The Paleo Diet and Chief Executive Officer of 303 Project, helped lead those businesses to be major players in their fields. Thanks, in large measure to his dynamic and empowering leadership style, 303 Project was birthed and taken to compete on different 4 continents. He also led the rebrand and engagement strategy for The Paleo Diet, one of the largest nutrition brands around today.”

“We are privileged, to say the least, to welcome to our executive team, this visionary leader who brings with him a track record of extraordinary growth-related successes,” says R3T Chairman Stan Kolaric. “

The scope of Mr. Greeff’s expertise is reflected in the variety of companies that have benefited from it. In the area of revivals, he initiated and directed the turnaround of Riverside Group, a small but successful events and property management company. In short order it was transformed after a difficult time period during COVID into a booming business while most other similar businesses did not survive the time. His expertise in relationship building and management has led to the growth of several consulting projects he worked on with major companies in the security industry.

“It will be a privilege to lead R3T to success and to grow it into a platform where acquisitions can thrive,” explained Mr. Greeff. “The world is full of opportunities and we are heading on a journey to find some of the best ones out there.”

Mr. Greeff added, “New and exciting acquisition opportunities are in front of us and we will deliver great value to our shareholders. Now is the time to take R3T far beyond where it has been before.”

On behalf of BOD

Stan Kolaric/Chair

r3tinc.com

contact@r3tinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the challenges inherent in new industry development initiatives, the effects of competition, our ability to license, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with OTC Markets including, without limitation, our Quarterly Report recently filed. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time.