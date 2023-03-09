MP Andrew Napuat from Vanuatu Government says “No to Japan’s Plan to dump the radioactive water into the ocean”
International Release of the new documentary film: The Fukushima Disaster – The Hidden Side of the Story - Directed by Philippe CarilloPORT VILA, SHEFA, VANUATU, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “MP Andrew Napuat, featured in the newly released film “The Fukushima Disaster – The Hidden Side of the Story”, explain why the intention of Japan’s government to dump their radioactive water into the ocean is not good for the Pacific Nations. He added: I know that around 13 countries in the South Pacific have signed and ratified the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone Treaty. It is therefore very important for nations that are creating nuclear activities to consult with the pacific island nations if they wish to undertake any radioactive type of activity in the South Pacific region I am also aware that my country Vanuatu, along with the 13 countries in the South Pacific signed the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone Treaty in 1995 and ratified it in 1996. It is based on this position that I am therefore expressing my objection to any dumping of radioactive water into the ocean because this is not good for our island nations
The film got a worldwide distribution by Journeyman pictures in UK and is available already on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon, http://www.journeyman.tv/film/8421/the-fukushima-disaster and was made by award-winning filmmaker Philippe Carillo.
There has been endless hand-wringing and finger-pointing following the 2011 Fukushima Nuclear Disaster. But the full effects of the disaster are still shrouded in secrecy, and both TEPCO and the Japanese Government have limited any meaningful analysis of the disaster’s impact on health and the environment. Featuring interviews with scientists and whistle-blowers, this unwavering documentary reveals the political and financial interests at work behind the most severe nuclear accident since Chernobyl.
With the impending anniversary of Japan's Fukushima nuclear meltdown, this documentary asks searing questions about the Japanese authorities' handling of the catastrophe. As nuclear energy is re-examined in light of the global energy crisis, are we opening ourselves up to further devastation?
The film also features renowned Doctors such as Nobel Prize Nominee Helen Caldicott, Former Japan Time journalist Yoichi Shimatsu, nuclear engineer Arnie Gundersen, former spokesperson for the nuclear industry Maggie Gundersen and more.
Andrew Napuat is a member of the parliament of Vanuatu. As a Vanuatu Leader and former Minister of Internal Affairs, he has been a compelling voice for freedom and awareness both on national and international issues.
Philippe Carillo is a French award-winning filmmaker who spent 14 years in Hollywood. He lives in Vanuatu for 6 years.
