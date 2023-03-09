Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,451 in the last 365 days.

Flood Response San Diego Hometown Restoration announces expansion to Orange County and greater Palm Springs area

Hometown Restoration logo

Hometown Restoration logo

VISTA, CA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flood Response San Diego Hometown Restoration, a leading provider of emergency water damage restoration services, is pleased to announce its expansion into Orange County and the greater Palm Springs area. With over 50 years of combined experience, the company is committed to providing superior restoration services to customers affected by water, fire, mold, and other disasters.

"We are excited to bring our expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction to even more communities in Southern California," said Justin Sachs, CEO of Flood Response San Diego Hometown Restoration. "Our expansion into Orange County and the Palm Springs area allows us to provide timely and effective emergency restoration services to more customers in need."

Flood Response San Diego Hometown Restoration's team of certified professionals is equipped to handle any size disaster, from small residential floods to large commercial losses. Their services include water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold remediation, and more. They use the latest technology and equipment to ensure a quick and thorough restoration process, minimizing the disruption to customers' lives and businesses.

The company is committed to providing excellent customer service, and their team is available 24/7 to respond to emergencies. Their expansion into Orange County and the Palm Springs area will allow them to better serve customers in those regions, providing a faster response time and a wider range of services.

"We understand the stress and disruption that can come with a disaster, and our goal is to provide our customers with the peace of mind they need during these difficult times," said Sachs. "We look forward to serving even more communities in Southern California and helping them get back to normal as quickly as possible."

For more information about Flood Response San Diego Hometown Restoration and their services, visit their website at www.hometownrestoration.com

Contact:
Susan Adams
VP of Sales and Marketing, Flood Response San Diego Hometown Restoration
Phone: (760) 653-5400
Email: Susan@hometownrestoration.com

Susan Adams
Flood Response San Diego Hometown Restoration
+1 760-653-5400
email us here

You just read:

Flood Response San Diego Hometown Restoration announces expansion to Orange County and greater Palm Springs area

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more