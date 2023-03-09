Flood Response San Diego Hometown Restoration announces expansion to Orange County and greater Palm Springs area
EINPresswire.com/ -- Flood Response San Diego Hometown Restoration, a leading provider of emergency water damage restoration services, is pleased to announce its expansion into Orange County and the greater Palm Springs area. With over 50 years of combined experience, the company is committed to providing superior restoration services to customers affected by water, fire, mold, and other disasters.
"We are excited to bring our expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction to even more communities in Southern California," said Justin Sachs, CEO of Flood Response San Diego Hometown Restoration. "Our expansion into Orange County and the Palm Springs area allows us to provide timely and effective emergency restoration services to more customers in need."
Flood Response San Diego Hometown Restoration's team of certified professionals is equipped to handle any size disaster, from small residential floods to large commercial losses. Their services include water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold remediation, and more. They use the latest technology and equipment to ensure a quick and thorough restoration process, minimizing the disruption to customers' lives and businesses.
The company is committed to providing excellent customer service, and their team is available 24/7 to respond to emergencies. Their expansion into Orange County and the Palm Springs area will allow them to better serve customers in those regions, providing a faster response time and a wider range of services.
"We understand the stress and disruption that can come with a disaster, and our goal is to provide our customers with the peace of mind they need during these difficult times," said Sachs. "We look forward to serving even more communities in Southern California and helping them get back to normal as quickly as possible."
For more information about Flood Response San Diego Hometown Restoration and their services, visit their website at www.hometownrestoration.com
Contact:
Susan Adams
VP of Sales and Marketing, Flood Response San Diego Hometown Restoration
Phone: (760) 653-5400
Email: Susan@hometownrestoration.com
Susan Adams
"We are excited to bring our expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction to even more communities in Southern California," said Justin Sachs, CEO of Flood Response San Diego Hometown Restoration. "Our expansion into Orange County and the Palm Springs area allows us to provide timely and effective emergency restoration services to more customers in need."
Flood Response San Diego Hometown Restoration's team of certified professionals is equipped to handle any size disaster, from small residential floods to large commercial losses. Their services include water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold remediation, and more. They use the latest technology and equipment to ensure a quick and thorough restoration process, minimizing the disruption to customers' lives and businesses.
The company is committed to providing excellent customer service, and their team is available 24/7 to respond to emergencies. Their expansion into Orange County and the Palm Springs area will allow them to better serve customers in those regions, providing a faster response time and a wider range of services.
"We understand the stress and disruption that can come with a disaster, and our goal is to provide our customers with the peace of mind they need during these difficult times," said Sachs. "We look forward to serving even more communities in Southern California and helping them get back to normal as quickly as possible."
For more information about Flood Response San Diego Hometown Restoration and their services, visit their website at www.hometownrestoration.com
Contact:
Susan Adams
VP of Sales and Marketing, Flood Response San Diego Hometown Restoration
Phone: (760) 653-5400
Email: Susan@hometownrestoration.com
Susan Adams
Flood Response San Diego Hometown Restoration
+1 760-653-5400
email us here