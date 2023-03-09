Author Mark Craven Releases Pre-Sale of Latest Book, ‘Dads, Kiss Your Sons’

To commemorate the special occasion, Craven is launching the book at a special pre-sale price of just $0.99.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Mark Craven is thrilled to launch his brand-new book, Dads, Kiss Your Sons ’ at a special pre-sale price of $0.99 for the first week of its release.Mark Craven is a Pittsburgh-based blogger and author in the self-development niche. He is incredibly passionate about helping people to find their footing in an unfamiliar environment and reach their fullest potential. Most of all, however, Craven finds his ultimate joy as a father and his mission is to share powerful messages to other men in being present in their sons’ lives, openly loving their little boys, and finding fulfilment.In his most recent news, Craven has released his most anticipated book to date, Dads, Kiss Your Sons. The book will be at a limited-time pre-sale price of just $0.99 for the first week of its launch and teaches men how to be more present and loving fathers. It is backed in scientific research of neurological systems and development psychology and is interwoven with Craven’s own experience as a dad.“The work that I’m seeking to accomplish with writing and releasing Dads, Kiss Your Sons is a message for new and expectant dads who are terrified to become fathers –simply just to stick around and then to love their children as fully as possible,” Craven says. “There are practices explained throughout this book that will take people on a journey to become fuller versions of themselves so that they can, therefore, be fuller versions for their children.”What sets Craven’s book apart from other books in this genre is the fact that he didn’t meet his father until he was 22 years old, due to his mom’s poor parenting. After living with his dad for three years, they decided to do a paternity test – and failed it.“I found out my real dad was a wrestler in the WWF in the 80’s,” Craven recalls. “Along with that, the person who I thought was my dad is Italian and my biological dad is Black, so my ethnic background changed overnight. Because of my past, I was terrified to become a dad but found out that it’s been the greatest experience I could have ever hoped for.”“I’m incredibly excited to see Mark’s book getting out and helping men express love more freely to their children,” says Tom McCarthy, bestselling Author of The Breakthrough Code. “The days of the strong, silent male are over! Our kids need to feel loved and accepted and hugs and kisses are one of the easiest ways to express our love to them. Real men hug and kiss their kids!”For more information about Mark Craven, or to purchase the book at the special pre-sale price, please visit https://www.dadskissyoursons.com/ About the AuthorMark Craven boasts a master’s degree in Higher Education Leadership and bachelor’s degree in Biology. For over the past decade, Craven has worked in higher education to help students achieve their academic goals and supporting them in seeing that their lofty dreams weren't so lofty - and were in fact achievable.