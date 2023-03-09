Digital Thermometer Market Research Report Covers Valuable Guidance for Future Business Expansion for Industry Players
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A simple digital thermometer is the combination of a thermocouple, a battery-powered, dual-slope digital voltmeter to measure the thermocouple output, and an electronic display. This provides a low-noise digital output that can resolve temperature differences as small as 0.1°C. Further, digital thermometers are used in industry and in the home, in applications including food preparation, manufacturing, medical & scientific testing and procedures. In addition, surge in demand for mercury-free thermometers drives the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The report offers an insightful analysis of the Digital Thermometer Market 2023-2031 based on revenue size, share, sales estimation, and key drivers. The report also includes detailed statistics on the opportunities, restraints, and drivers that have a direct impact on the market growth. On the basis of key product offerings, the market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario. At the same time, it concentrates on evaluating the market extent of four major regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. However, Porter's five forces analysis of the Digital Thermometer Market focuses on the power of suppliers and buyers to help stakeholders make decisions that will increase profits and build up their supplier-buyer network.
The global digital thermometer market was valued at $757.81 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031
The study highlights the plans and policies adopted by the topmost industry players to maintain their position in the Digital Thermometer Market by making them operational players in that sector. The market leaders have been carefully evaluated based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, important plans & policies, and overall market growth contribution. The primary research contains a thorough and exhaustive discussion with a global participant, while the secondary research includes a large volume of product or service descriptions.
Competitive Landscape:
The key players of the global Digital Thermometer Market examined in the report include A&D Medical (A&D Company, Limited), Actherm Inc. (FORTECHGRP CO., LTD.), AMETEK Land (Land Instruments International Ltd), EXTECH (Teledyne FLIR), Fairhaven Health, Omega Engineering Inc. (Spectris plc), OMRON Healthcare Inc., PCE Holding GmbH, RG Medical Diagnostics and Terumo Corporation.
The market report includes an in-depth analysis of significant business developments, including the introduction of new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion, and others. The study accurately distinguishes their relative share, company profiles, product choices, business perspectives, and revenue shares. The research report also includes a thorough analysis of all the global trends and technologies.
COVID-19 Scenario:
The pandemic outbreak had a significant impact on the world economy. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the significant effects of the global health crisis on the Digital Thermometer Market using micro- and macroeconomic analysis. Moreover, the study also offers a thorough analysis of the plans and policies that the major market players implemented during the lockdown period. Additionally, it concentrates on the post-pandemic situation because various government agencies proposed some modifications to the existing regulations. With the introduction of vaccines such as Sputnik, Covaxin, and Covishield, the global situation has gotten back to normalcy and the Digital Thermometer Market is anticipated to get back on track soon.
Investment research:
The Global Digital Thermometer Market Report also examines upcoming business opportunities across the industry. These minute details ensure that shareholders are fully informed of the current investment prospects of the market.
Key areas covered in the global Digital Thermometer Market report:
1. Recent developments and trends.
2. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.
3. Leading market players and their shareholdings.
4. Covid 19 impact on the market.
Digital Thermometer Market Report Highlights
By End Use Verticals
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
• Healthcare
• Others
By Product Type
• Oral thermometer
• Digital ear thermometer
• Forehead thermometer
• App-based thermometer
• Others
By Interface
• Contact
• Contact free
By Sensor Type
• Thermistor
• Resistance Temperature Detector
• Thermocouple
By Region
• North America (Mexico, U.S., Canada)
• Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Russia, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia Pacific)
• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)
CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION
1.1.Report description
1.2.Key market segments
1.3.Key benefits to the stakeholders
1.4.Research Methodology
1.4.1.Secondary research
1.4.2.Primary research
1.4.3.Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1.Key findings of the study
2.2.CXO Perspective
CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter’s five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
