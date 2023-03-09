Access Institute Enters into Collaboration with UCSF to Train the Next Generation of Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners
New Training Program Expands Access to Low-to No-Fee High-Quality Mental Health Therapy and Psychiatric Services
This collaboration is a step forward in addressing San Francisco’s critical shortage of mental health professionals.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Institute for Psychological Services, an independent nonprofit, providing free and low-fee, high-quality psychological care to people of all ages while training the next generation of mental health professionals, is proud to announce that it has formed a collaboration with UCSF’s Psychiatry New Practitioner Program. This new collaboration expands its training program to include UCSF Nurse Practitioners (NPs), who are interested in training to become providers in Access Institute’s model of community-based mental healthcare.
“This collaboration is a step forward in addressing San Francisco’s critical shortage of mental health professionals. The NPs in our program receive clinical supervision, attend seminars, and participate in grand rounds meetings providing them with the vital skills necessary for delivering therapeutic interventions,” said Bart Magee, Ph.D. Founder and Executive Director of Access Institute. “We are also excited to add the psychiatric nurse practitioner discipline to our doctoral intern and postgraduate fellowship programs. Training across disciplines enhances the experience for everyone and helps us continue to improve our model,” said Dr. Magee.
As an independent nonprofit Access Institute relies on a broad base of community support from individual donors, foundations, and corporations. The Spectrum Gala and Art Auction is Access’ largest fundraising events of the year. This year the Spectrum Gala honorees are mental healthcare champions Tony and Emmy award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph and Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes. Spectrum is being held on March 16 at Pier 27 in San Francisco and tickets are available.
About Access Institute: Access Institute provides high-quality psychological care to people of all ages with the greatest need and least access to care while training the next generation of mental health professionals through a model that values human complexity, supports socially-conscious practice, and promotes sustained human growth. Follow us on Instragram and Twitter @accessinstsf
