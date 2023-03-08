Flag Officer Announcement

Submit Release
Navy Vice Adm. Karl O. Thomas for reappointment to the grade of vice admiral, and assignment as deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare, N2/N6, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations; and director of naval intelligence, Washington, D.C.  Thomas is currently serving as commander, Seventh Fleet, Yokosuka, Japan.

