Robert Pecchio to Speak at an Interfaith Conference on Challenges to Youth Identity Formation

Robert Pecchio, an attorney and conflict resolution specialist based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will be delivering a presentation on Challenges to Youth Identity Formation at the upcoming United We Stand for Peace interfaith conference. The conference, which is organized by the Peace Institute and is focused on promoting peacebuilding and reducing levels of hate, violence, and social injustice, will be held at SeaWorld on March 18 and March 19, 2023.

Robert Pecchio has extensive experience working with organizations around the world in the areas of youth empowerment, conflict resolution, and peacebuilding. As an attorney, his practice areas include employment litigation and counseling, as well as commercial and civil litigation. Despite being an aggressive litigator, Robert is also an advocate for peacebuilding and conflict resolution, when possible and practical.

The presentation that Robert will deliver at the United We Stand for Peace conference, will focus on the challenges that young people face in forming their identities, including their religious and political identities, and how these challenges can contribute to conflict and violence. Through his presentation, Robert aims to provide insights and strategies that can help educators, community leaders, and youth advocates to promote acceptance, respect, and diversity, and reduce the levels of hate, violence and social injustice in our schools and society.

"I am excited and honored to be working and speaking at the United We Stand for Peace conference, and to have the opportunity to share my experiences and insights on youth empowerment and conflict resolution," said Robert Pecchio. He further added that "I truly believe that by working together, we can help create a more peaceful and just world for everyone."

Pecchio will be one of multiple speakers at the weekend’s event. Other presentations will be delivered by faith and civic leaders in the Orlando area. The conference is open to the public, and the institute invites everyone for a transformative experience at the United We Stand for Peace interfaith conference. To purchase your tickets and learn more about this family-friendly event, people can visit the website of United We Stand for Peace today.

About the Speaker:

Robert Pecchio is an accomplished attorney and conflict resolution specialist based in South Florida with a passion for promoting peacebuilding and youth empowerment. He has worked with organizations around the world, with a special focus on the Caribbean/Latin America and the Middle East. He is the founder of the organization CourtVision International, which uses sports for development and peace in the United States and abroad. He lives in Fort Lauderdale with his wife, Sabrina (also a lawyer), and his newborn daughter, Olivia.

