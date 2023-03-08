Submit Release
WS Capital Fund, Thomas Signorelli Enter into Partnership with Pennsylvania-Based Equipment Distributor

West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - WS Capital Series Fund LLC (WS Capital), an alternative investment fund, has announced its newest partnership with an equipment distributor based in Pennsylvania. WS Capital, whose portfolio includes assets in equipment leasing as well as private corporate entities, will be working with the company to supply liquidity for the construction industry.

"The U.S. government's investment in America's infrastructure has resulted in more construction projects, but many cannot be completed due to a shortage of heavy equipment," says Tom Signorelli, owner of WS Capital. "As a result, we have been working with many equipment companies to better understand their needs and delivery timeframes. To raise inventory levels and help clear the way for work on infrastructure projects to begin, we are partnering with companies to provide liquidity. This partnership in Pennsylvania is just the first of many."

Throughout Q1 and Q2 2023, WS Capital and its investment partner will continue to monitor the demand for construction equipment across the United States and work to provide liquidity for businesses.

WS Capital Series Fund, LLC's mission is to ensure that its clients are able to not only operate but flourish amidst the uncertainties and fluctuations of the financial space. WS Capital is known for the dedication and support it gives its clients through its team of vetted, highly experienced financial experts. WS Capital provides funding products that are efficient, creative, approachable, and flexible, and its commitment to speed and detail means it serves a broad client base with equal attention and diligence. WS Capital remains committed to efficiently addressing the commercial credit needs of middle-market borrowers and investors.

