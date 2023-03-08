The Future of V2X (Vehicles to Everything) Technology Market, 2023 Study

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Future of V2X Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the major upcoming innovations in the global automotive market.

It explores the driving forces behind the market transformation, including a review of the two main technologies, key use cases, and regional segmentation (notably the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific, including China).

It also presents the evolution of the adoption of vehicles equipped with V2X technology.

Finally, it provides key market trends and dynamics through a presentation of the main drivers and barriers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. General Stakes and Context

3. Networking Technologies

4. Experiments

C-ITS Pilot of Hamburg

Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Huawei - 2019

Cross-border Franco-German Digital Test Bed

Atlanta's North Avenue Smart Corridor Demonstration - 2017

North Avenue Smart Corridor Demonstration - 2017 Connected vehicle technology in the Atlanta metropolitan region

metropolitan region Georgia Department of Transportation

A laboratory to help connected vehicles communicate with traffic signals - 2020

Applied Information C-V2X Deployment Approach

Virginia Department of Transportation

5. Market Structure

6. Market Development

