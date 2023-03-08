Missouri Department of Revenue Publishing License Office Contract Details and Awards Online

Submit Release
In accordance with its commitment to increase transparency, the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) will now provide details of all contract bids and awards for Missouri license offices on its website. This webpage (https://dor.mo.gov/resources/purchasing/) will give bidders, any other interested parties, as well as the general public the ability to see who won the bid and how each bid was evaluated.

The Missouri DOR oversees more than 170 license offices, which are each operated by independent contractors. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. Bids are evaluated on areas such as training for personnel, customer satisfaction initiatives and whether the individual or entity is a not-for-profit, political subdivision or a Missouri Service-Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise.

For a list of bid opportunities and bid response instructions, please visit Missouri’s statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS, at https://missouribuys.mo.gov/bidboard.  

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can also be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

