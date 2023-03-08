Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 379,257 in the last 365 days.

Drum Legend Neal Smith To Release the Fourth in His KillSmith Solo Series “KillSmith Goes West”

Neal Smith - KillSmith Goes West Cover

Neal Smith - KillSmith Goes West

Neal Smith - KillSmith Goes West CD Label

Neal Smith - KillSmith Goes West

Founding member of the original Alice Cooper Group and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neal Smith’s newest album, ”KillSmith Goes West,” the fourth in his KillSmith solo series, is heading in a whole new direction partner. Neal’s percussive, musical and songwriting contributions and influence to the world of rock are undisputed. From the ground breaking shock rock direction of the multi gold, multi-platinum legendary band “Alice Cooper,” until the present, Neal has always taken on the challenge of exploring new musical directions.

Neal’s early music influences were not only rock, big band swing, theater and movie music, but also country western. Growing up in Ohio, his mother, who loved live music, would often take Neal and his sister Cindy to Fixler’s Ballroom in nearby Sharon Township. Neal would often dance the “Mash Potatoes” solo with a clapping crown encircled around him, to the live band’s rousing version of “The Orange Blossom Special.” That band consisted of a drummer, guitarist, fiddle player, upright bassist and a blind piano player named Clarence. Now any band with a blind piano player named Clarence has to be a great band and this was a great country band.

In the story-telling spirit and tradition of great singer songwriter legends like Franke Lane, Johnny Horton, Jimmy Dean, Tennesee Ernie Ford, Johnny Cash and Hank Williams, Neal continues in that Western spirit with “KillSmith Goes West” and his ten new Outlaw Country Rock songs!

Track List
01) Shaughnessy Highway
02) Tequila, Tamales & A Woman
03) Big Wheels Rollin’ West
04) Coffee, Beer & Borrowed Time
05) Pull It Out Smokin’
06) Sunsets Of Gold
07) If Jesus Was A Gunfighter
08) Jukebox Rose
09) Evil Wind
10) Tattooed Cowgirl

Featuring:
Neal Smith (rhythm guitar, keys, drums, percussion & lead vocals)
Rick Tedesco (lead, slide, rhythm, bass guitar, keys & backing vocals)
Peter Catucci (bass guitar & backing vocals)
Pete Hickey (keyboards)
Stu Daye (slide guitar, rhythm guitar & backing vocals, on Tattooed Cowgirl)
Arlen Roth (lead guitar)
Gary Oleyar (fiddle)

To purchase: http://nealsmithrocks.com/store

For more information:
www.nealsmithrocks.com
https://www.facebook.com/NealSmithRocks

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

You just read:

Drum Legend Neal Smith To Release the Fourth in His KillSmith Solo Series “KillSmith Goes West”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more