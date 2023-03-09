Anna D. Smith Pays Tribute to the Contributions to Civilization by Women Internationally
This International Women's Day, fine art and real estate broker Anna D. Smith retells the story of an architect, Street artist, and more.SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Writing for her Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Blog, Silicon Valley, Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Anna D. Smith writes about two women born outside of the United States, Iraqi born architect Zaha Hadid, and Spanish born Street artist Lula Goce, in "International Women’s Day, an Architect & Artist."
International Women's Day has its roots in the suffrage movement in the United States. It was inspired from the March 8th, 1909, march through New York City by women who were demanding shorter work hours, better pay, and the right to vote.
In 1910, in the US, the Socialist Party of America declared the first National Woman’s Day. March 8th, was declared as the designated day for this recognition.
In 1910, in Copenhagen, Denmark, at an International Conference of Working Women, Germany's Clara Zetkin suggested making the day international. In attendance were over 100 women from 17 countries who unanimously agreed on her suggestion.
International Women's Day was first celebrated in 1911, in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland, and became officially recognized by the United Nations in 1975.
ARCHITECT ZAHA HADID
Zaha Mohammad Hadid (1950 – 2016) was born in Baghdad, Iraq, to an upper class family. Hadid studied mathematics at the American University of Beirut before moving in 1972, to London to study at the Architectural Association School of Architecture.
Known as the "Queen of the curve," for liberating architectural geometry, Hadid was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II, in 2012.
From the Guangzhou Opera House in Guangdong province, China, to the London Aquatics Centre that was built for the 2012 summer Olympics in London, Hadid had designed almost 1000 projects.
To learn more about the "Queen of the curve," see Silicon Valley, Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Anna D. Smith's, "International Women’s Day, an Architect & Artist."
STREET ARTIST LULA GOCE
Lula Goce (1976 – ) was born in Galicia, Spain, surrounded by both the Atlantic Ocean and the Cantabrian Sea, the area is famous for its extensive green forests, green wooded valleys, wild beaches and lighthouses.
She received a Master degree in artistic creation at The Fine Art University of Barcelona. Barcelona has a huge underground graffiti scene, and Goce became a member of the raw street art collective and developed her technique on the streets and walls of Barcelona. She discovered there existed a direct interaction with spectators when committing to a huge street piece to a wall.
In 2020, the United Nations Women and the Generation Equality Forum partnered with Street Art for Mankind to create a series of three murals around the world by prominent women street artists, the second was created by Goce in Paris during the Paris Forum.
To learn more about Lula Goce, see Silicon Valley, Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Anna D. Smith's, "International Women’s Day, an Architect & Artist."
BONUS
Anna D. Smith's Fine Art and Real Estate Blog features her perspectives in the worlds of Real Estate and Underground contemporary art.
In real estate, those topics can include luxury real estate, the real estate market, commercial real estate, architects, real estate brokers, and buying or selling real estate. Popular real estate posts have included "A Guide to Buying a Home with Cryptocurrency."
In Underground contemporary art, those topics can include Graffiti, Street art, Prison art, NFTs, Digital art, the Art market, buying or selling art, Comic strip, and Graphic novels. Popular Underground contemporary art posts have included "10 Steps to the cheapest way to sell NFTs."
Anna D. Smith's Fine Art and Real Estate Daily is a Daily news source covering those topics and more from sources across the Internet including more of her original perspectives.
This August 11th, 2023, is the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop. Hip Hop is the largest Artistic movement in the history of humankind. Its original Artistic order included Turntablism (DJing), MCing (Rapping), Graffiti (Art), and B-boying (Dance). Because Hip Hop culture has so many artistic expressions, there are more opportunities for people to find a Hip Hop artistic path to walk down.
Since its inception, Hip Hop has primarily been a self taught artistic means of expression; and since academia does not have its prominence in Hip Hop, it is largely viewed as an Underground artistic means of expression.
INTERNATIONAL HIP HOP SCHOLAR KIM DANKOOR
Kim Dankoor (1983 - ) was born in the Netherlands, and grew up in Arnhem, a small city in Holland. When she was 19 years old she moved to Amsterdam to study media and journalism, where she now holds a Master of Arts degree from
Erasmus University Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
Currently, she is a PhD candidate in rap music and interdisciplinary sociology at Utrecht University, and supervises a cohort of international Bachelor and Master degree students, from such diverse locations as Romania, France, Spain, and China, who are doing research on Hip Hop.
Professor Dankoor is a leading global academic on the Hip Hop movement. She has written extensively and given lectures on the subject matter.
In 2020, she was on the podcast Sound in Action. Sound in Action is a podcast that aims to communicate music and sound studies. In the episode, "Poetry of Memory, Why Does Hip Hop Need Archiving? If we haven't heard it, has it ever been played?" Host Leva, Professor Dankoor, along with Quinsy Gario, held a discussion on how can or should we remember the music, protest, and lifestyle that is hip hop? They looked at the power and poetry of memory, sound, image and all that falls in between.
In November of 2021, at the Erasmus University Rotterdam, the Netherlands, was the 12th International Music Business Research Days. The three day conference (Nov. 3 - 5), focused on the intersection between key transformations in the popular music industries. Professor Dankoor was a panelist on Music and communities.
The panel discussed the question of the importance of communities and community building in a changing music industry. How could communities contribute to meaningful engagement with music (and society)? How does such community formation contribute to a sustainable music ecosystem in a post-pandemic society? What role can new technologies play in community formation for different sub-sectors of the music industry, for example for live or recorded music? What works for online global communities and how to build local, physical communities?
In 2022, hours prior to the historic Super Bowl halftime show, featuring rap legends, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cents, Kendrick Lamar and the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, Professor Dankoor conducted a telephonic interview with California prison artist C-Note, The King of Prison Hip Hop.
The interview did not go unnoticed, as it represented the full circle of Hip Hop's global development. Two of Hip Hop's first two artistic expressions, graffiti and rap had been spawned from prison culture.
On the music video, "Peace of Pye #1, With bonus unreleased soundtrack from the play, 'I Stand 2 Vote'," it opens with The King of Prison Hip Hop making the following statement:
"American Prison culture influences American Street culture. American Street culture influences American Popular culture, and American Popular culture influences Global culture."
On February 13, 2022, Hip Hop had came full circle represented behind the American prison walls by C-Note, by the Super Bowl performers whose humble origins began in the streets, by the Super Bowl itself, America's most popular televised event, and by interviewer Professor Kim Dankoor from the Netherlands, representing Hip Hop's global community.
AUTHOR JOANNE TOMPKINS
JoAnne Tompkins (1956 - ) was born in the United States. She grew up with a keen interest in helping others and wanting to right wrongs, this allowed her to harness a passion for gaining insight into the lives of other people.
In 2021, Tompkins first book "What Comes After," was published by Riverhead Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House. It was met with rave reviews.
“Nail-biting wallop of a debut novel . . . Tompkins delivers a thoughtful, unexpectedly optimistic tale.” —The New York Times
“Atmospheric, propulsive . . . a grieving community grapples with two slain teenaged boys and the young pregnant girl who may hold the key to the their tragic fates. An American Tana French, Tompkins is a writer to watch.” —O, The Oprah Magazine
"What I loved most about What Comes After is the way the characters—in the wake of a great tragedy—quietly, kindly reach out to one another. The loss of two teenage boys forces the characters to face truths about the boys, and therefore themselves. JoAnne Tompkins writes about the people in this small town with wisdom and grace, and I’m grateful to have read this novel." —Ann Napolitano, New York Times bestselling author of Dear Edward
Prior to becoming a writer, Tompkins worked as a trial lawyer, and mediator. Here, she crossed the paths of individuals who were living vulnerable lives.
“In my prior job as a mediator, I had to hop into other people’s psyches and see the world from their eyes,” she added.
“I worked with an incredible range of people” who had lived through abuse, harassment and tragedy, she added. These adults and teenagers came to her seriously wounded, yet, time after time, she watched them move forward in their lives.
“I never cease to be amazed at what people do survive: these terrible, terrible things are out there, and they survive,” she said — sometimes “incredibly well.”
This unique perspective would help Tompkins to create unique and intricate stories. In time, she would begin to focus more on literature, becoming the highly popular writer she’s currently known as today. "What Comes After," is an in-depth look at redemption and grief.
Despite her success, Tompkins works with PEN America's prison writing mentorship program. A node to the power of resiliency she had discovered in others during her pre-writing years. PEN America’s Prison and Justice Writing Mentorship Program has paired incarcerated writers with skilled writing mentors in prisons all over the U.S. for nearly 50 years.
In "Forgotten No More: A Prisoner Poet's Voice," an imprisoned poet shares Tompkins thoughts on his poem "Journey to Afrofuturism," an ode to femininity to the Afrofuturism movement.
"I appreciate this poem as an ode to the search for Homeland, the ways we can be misled in our search, and the power of female energy. I was particularly drawn to the images of prehistoric icons: a saber tooth scepter and Mammoth wool which creates a sense of longing that predates any particular life. I also was taken by the imagery of the Earth's oldest and tallest trees and the blue whales, and the poem's female protagonist seeking to nurture the larger Earth and other creatures."
From Tompkins, to Hadid, Goce, and Professor Dankoor, are but a fraction of the type of fuel to uplift Humanity women have been providing through the ages.
To learn more about author Joanne Tompkins, Hip Hop scholar, Professor Kim Dankoor, or to read about architect Zaha Hadid and Street artist Lula Goce
International Women’s Day, an Architect & Artist | Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker
https://adsmith.broker/international-womens-day-an-architect-artist/
Kritische Inzichten op het gebied van Media @ KIM
https://www.kimbykim.com/
JoAnne Tompkins | Author of What Comes After
https://www.joannetompkins.com/
