President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria to supplement the Tribal Nation’s efforts in the areas affected by an earthquake from Dec. 20, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023.

Federal funding is available to the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the earthquake.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures.

Benigno (Bern) Ruiz has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested and warranted by the results of further assessments.

