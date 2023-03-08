Submit Release
Release: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet March 16

The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold a special meeting on Cumulative Impacts on March 16th at 6 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend in-person or online.

            Who: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

            What: Special meeting

            When: Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m.

            Where: Green Square Training Room

                        217 West Jones Street

                        Raleigh, NC 27603

To attend via WebEx, click the link:

Link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=md8baf1466ca30556aee9bd7516e11e8a
Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL
Meeting Number (access code): 2430 348 3224
Webinar Password: EJEAB (35322 from phones)

There will be a public comment period starting at 7 p.m.  To comment in-person or online, please fill out the speaker sign-up form by 12 p.m. on February 16: https://forms.office.com/g/h28UPkNy0c

Members of the Board were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members and additional meeting materials go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.

 

