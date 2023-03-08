Unisync Announces Results of AGM
/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: “UNI”) (“OTC: “USYNF”) announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on March 8, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
|Bruce W. Aunger
|7,107,867
|100%
|294
|0%
|Douglas F. Good
|6,059,957
|85.25%
|1,048,204
|14.75%
|Darryl R. Eddy
|7,108,161
|100%
|0
|0%
|C. Michael O’Brian
|7,108,161
|100%
|0
|0%
|Joel R. McLean
|7,108,161
|100%
|0
|0%
|C. Scott Shepherd
|7,108,161
|100%
|0
|0%
|Tim Gu
|6,059,957
|85.25%
|1,048,204
|14.75%
In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Douglas F. Good
Executive Chairman
Investor relations contact:
Douglas F Good at 778-370-1725
Email: dgood@unisyncgroup.com