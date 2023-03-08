Submit Release
Unisync Announces Results of AGM

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: “UNI”) (“OTC: “USYNF”) announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on March 8, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent
Bruce W. Aunger 7,107,867 100% 294 0%
Douglas F. Good 6,059,957 85.25% 1,048,204 14.75%
Darryl R. Eddy 7,108,161 100% 0 0%
C. Michael O’Brian 7,108,161 100% 0 0%
Joel R. McLean 7,108,161 100% 0 0%
C. Scott Shepherd 7,108,161 100% 0 0%
Tim Gu 6,059,957 85.25% 1,048,204 14.75%

In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Douglas F. Good
Executive Chairman

Investor relations contact:
Douglas F Good at 778-370-1725
Email: dgood@unisyncgroup.com


