FTI Capital Advisors Strengthens Positioning in Asia with Hong Kong Expansion

Jason Ho Will Lead Offering to Provide Clients End-to-End Transaction Solutions

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the launch of its FTI Capital Advisors offering in Hong Kong, complementing the existing operations in Singapore. Led by Senior Managing Director Jason Ho, the senior team based in Hong Kong includes Managing Director Alex Wong.

FTI Capital Advisors focuses on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and financial advisory services. The expert-led team advises clients by combining deep industry and capital markets expertise and enhances the firm’s existing client service offerings focused on corporate restructuring and acquisitions, including financial and commercial due diligence, valuation, merger integration and carve-outs.

“With the expansion of FTI Capital Advisors in Asia, we will now provide a more robust and holistic offering to clients in the region,” said Vincent Fok, Head of Asia Corporate Finance & Restructuring. “As a global independent consulting firm, we look forward to contributing to our clients’ deal flow and providing end-to-end transaction solutions for the most complex deals.”

Mr. Ho, Asia Leader of FTI Capital Advisors, said, “With our securities and advisory licenses in Hong Kong, coupled with our advisory licenses in the North America and Europe, we are able to combine our in-house industry experts, due diligence and valuation teams’ expertise to customise regional and cross-border financing and M&A solutions for our clients throughout their business cycle and during any market environment. I am delighted to be working alongside Alex, who brings a wealth of global deal executions and origination experience in the M&A and fintech space for both domestic and international businesses.”

“Over the past several years, we have invested in building a strong foundation at FTI Capital Advisors around the globe. With the launch of new operations in Asia, we will further build on our strategy of providing investment banking solutions in both our strong industry practices as well as in distressed and stressed middle-market M&A,” added Fede Membrillera, Global Co-Lead and TMT Lead at FTI Capital Advisors.

The launch of FTICA in Asia follows FTI Consulting’s expansion of its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Asia, with the recent appointments of Senior Managing Directors Martin Wong in Singapore, Kenneth Smith in Tokyo and Managing Directors May Yee Koay in Singapore and Tadashi Yamazaki and Masaaki Ikeda in Tokyo.

Mr. Ho has nearly 20 years of experience in public and private capital financing, debt and ESG advisory. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Ho worked with Commerzbank AG in Hong Kong as the Regional Head of Primary Bonds. He started his investment banking and capital markets career with Bank of America Merrill Lynch in the United States, and later joined Citigroup’s corporate finance and capital markets departments. In 2011, he joined ICBC International, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, to establish an advisory and capital markets business, where he was Co-Head of Global Debt Capital Markets Department and Head of Debt Syndicate. He then joined a regional bank as a Managing Director, Head of Debt Financing and Capital Markets.

Mr. Wong has 20 years of M&A and financing experience in bulge bracket investment banks, as well as hands-on senior corporate strategy and executive management experience. He began his career with Citigroup in New York and has focused on M&A originations, executions and merger arbitrage situations across the Asia Pacific region in various institutions, namely Goldman Sachs, Lazard and JPMorgan. At JPMorgan, he was Head of Hong Kong and Taiwan Investment Banking in Financial Institutions and led the establishment of the Private Client Advisory group to offer corporate finance advisory services to ultra-high network private banking clients. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Wong was Managing Partner at Oasis Advisory Limited, a boutique consultancy firm he founded that specialises in advising disruptive startups on fundraising strategies and business development. Before that, he was the Chief Strategy Officer at TNG FinTech Group, leading its strategic acquisitions in Southeast Asia and capital markets activities.

About FTI Capital Advisors, LLC

FTI Capital Advisors (“FTICA”) is a global boutique middle market investment bank that specializes in M&A, capital raising, valuation and opinions, and special situations mandates across targeted industry sectors – including deep credentials in the media and entertainment sector, as well as in the energy, real estate, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Backed by the power of FTI Consulting’s worldwide network of professionals, FTICA combines deep industry expertise with investment banking and transaction execution experience to deliver value-enhancing outcomes for our clients. FTICA is registered with FINRA in the United States and engages in securities transactions pursuant to that registration. In non-US securities transactions, FTICA may be required to work with securities dealers registered in other countries. FTI Capital Advisors (Hong Kong) Limited is regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong to conduct Types 1, 4 and 6 Regulated Activities. FTI Capital Advisors, LLC (member FINRA/SIPC) and FTI Capital Advisors (Hong Kong) Limited are wholly-owned subsidiaries of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN).

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,600 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.0 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Annie Malone

+852.3768.4606

annie.malone@fticonsulting.com