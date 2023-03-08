Submit Release
FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Michigan-Based Security Companies to Drop Noncompete Restrictions That They Imposed on Workers

Following a public comment period, the Federal Trade Commission finalized consent orders settling charges that two affiliated Michigan-based security companies and their owners illegally imposed noncompete restrictions  on low-wage security guards who worked for them.

The consent orders against Prudential Security, Inc., Prudential Command Inc., and their owners, Greg Wier and Matthew Keywell, impose a number of requirements and restrictions, including a provision that prohibits them from enforcing, threatening to enforce, or imposing noncompetes against any employees. 

The Commission vote to approve the final order was 3-1, with Commissioner Christine S. Wilson dissenting.

