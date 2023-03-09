GLOBAL LIBERTY INSTITUTE PRESENTS 2023 LIBERTY AWARD TO GLENN C. LOURY
The Liberty Award ceremony took place on February 17 in Palm Beach, FloridaWASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Liberty Institute presented its 2023 Liberty Award to Glenn C. Loury during a ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida on February 17, 2023.
The Liberty Award is the highest honor bestowed by the Global Liberty Institute and is reserved for an individual “who has made outstanding contributions to preserving and restoring personal and economic freedom and ensuring the free exchange of ideas throughout the world.” Joshua D. Rauh, Co-Director of the Global Liberty Institute and Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, and Scott W. Atlas, Co-Director of the Global Liberty Institute and the Robert Wesson Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, introduced and presented the award.
“Glenn Loury is among America’s leading critics writing on racial inequality, while recognizing the complexity of the issue,” said Atlas. “He has been one of the nation’s most compelling voices for pointing out the unique freedoms of America and the pathways to true equality offered by the nation, notwithstanding existing problems.”
Dr. Loury is a Paulson Fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the Merton P. Stoltz Professor of Economics at Brown University. As an economic theorist and scholar, he has published widely and lectured throughout the world on his research, which focuses on affirmative action, the black family, the value of independent achievement, and the case for black patriotism in the United States.
“Glenn’s work embodies everything that GLI stands for,” Rauh added. “He is an unapologetic defender of free and independent thought, and I am honored to have him representing our organization.”
Following the presentation of the Liberty Award, the Global Liberty Institute hosted its first “Rising Leaders Summit,” on Saturday, February 18. The Summit featured remarks and discussion with Dr. Loury as well as other notable speakers, including Gad Saad, Jason Riley, and Jennifer Sey. The event was capped by a fireside chat with Atlas, Rauh, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
To view photos of Glenn Loury at Global Liberty Institute’s Rising Leaders event, click here.
For more information about the Global Liberty Institute, including information about future Rising Leaders Summits and Policy Forums, and to view recordings of past events click here.
About the Global Liberty Institute.
The Global Liberty Institute is an independent and non-partisan institute for promoting individual and economic freedom and the free exchange of ideas throughout the world. Founded in 2022, GLI will offer a counter to organizations that have influenced governments to promote an agenda based on centralization at the expense of individual freedom and opportunity. With headquarters in Washington, D.C., and Zug, Switzerland, GLI is uniting private sector and policy leaders across the globe to define and focus policy principles central to preserving freedom and to develop the world’s next generation of Rising Leaders who will ensure the durability of liberty.
Contact Us
Global Liberty Institute
contact@global-liberty.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter