Henry County Attorney Indicted, Accused of Assault

PARIS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Henry County attorney.

On August 12, 2022, at the request of former 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI agents began investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct by Michael Ainley involving an individual. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that on August 3, 2022, Ainley touched the individual and used inappropriate language during a court proceeding.

On March 6th, a Henry County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Ainley (DOB: 10/17/53), of Paris, with one count of Simple Assault.  On March 7th, Ainley was cited into circuit court for Simple Assault based on the grand jury indictment.

*No booking photo is available due to Ainley being cited and not booked into the Henry County Jail.

