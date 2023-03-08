Marathon Digital Holdings Prepays Term Loan in Whole and Terminates Credit Facilities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("Marathon" or "Company"), a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem, has repaid its term loan and terminated its credit facilities with Silvergate Bank, reducing Marathon's debt by $50 million and increasing the Company's unrestricted bitcoin holdings by 3,132 BTC.



In early February 2023, Marathon provided Silvergate Bank with the required 30-day notice stating the Company's intent to prepay the outstanding balance on its term loan facility as well as the Company's intent to terminate the term loan facility. The Company and Silvergate Bank subsequently agreed to also terminate the revolving line of credit ("RLOC") facility, which had no borrowings outstanding on the date of termination. On March 8, 2023, the term loan prepayment was completed, and the Company's facilities with Silvergate Bank were terminated. As a result, Marathon has reduced its debt by $50 million and has increased its unrestricted bitcoin holdings by 3,132 BTC as the bitcoin that was being held as collateral by a third-party custodian were returned to the Company.

"Our industry has significantly changed since we put these facilities in place last summer, and we have been adapting our financial strategy accordingly," said Hugh Gallagher, Marathon's chief financial officer. "We have been actively building a more robust balance sheet that features increased levels of cash and unrestricted bitcoin holdings. Given our current cash position, we determined that it was in the Company's best interest to prepay our term loan and eliminate both the term loan and RLOC facilities. As a result, we have reduced our leverage by approximately $50 million, immediately freed up approximately $75 million in bitcoin that was being held as collateral for the term loan, and reduced our annual cash interest costs and facility fees by approximately $5 million."

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 10, 2022. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Future changes in the network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hash rate may also materially affect the future performance of Marathon's production of bitcoin. Additionally, all discussions of financial metrics assume mining difficulty rates as of March 2023. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that focuses on supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company is currently in the process of becoming one of the largest and most sustainably powered Bitcoin mining operations in North America.

Marathon Digital Holdings Company Contact:

Telephone: 800-804-1690

Email: ir@mara.com