Jasna Dao: Cutting-Edge Entrepreneur and Media Growth Expert

Jasna Dao, a Bosnian-American business woman, media personality, and brand strategist, is proud to announce the launch of her new business venture, Dao Media Agency. Jasna has dedicated years of her life to mastering the art of strategy in video and personal branding. A decade later, she’s using her expertise to benefit others by sharing her wisdom with the world and helping entrepreneurs grow their online presence through video and social media

Jasna is the co-founder of Dao Media Agency, a company that specializes in media marketing for entrepreneurs. She has also helped create two leading brands in the market: Dao Zen CBD and Water X Pro just to name a couple. The former is an innovative cannabidiol brand while the latter provides water filtration systems across the nation.

As an entrepreneur and avid believer in women’s empowerment, Jasna is committed to providing more impact to her clients. She has taken it upon herself to help female business owners and entrepreneurs of the modern world amplify their visibility and credibility with video content. With her expertise in social media marketing, she is determined to help millions of women around the globe reach more leads and achieve greater sales while also building long-lasting relationships with her customers.

Dao Media Agency provides businesses with a range of services including consultation and strategy development, content creation, video production, and website design services. By leveraging Jasna’s wealth of knowledge in video marketing, as well as her vast network of industry professionals, she helps her clients make sure their message goes out effectively to key audiences.

By providing resources for female entrepreneurs such as training videos about social media marketing or one-on-one consultations about branding themselves online, Jasna Dao strives to give women the support they need to succeed and conquer the digital world. Putting it simply, she says, “In order to be credible, you have to be visible.”

To learn more about Jasna Dao’s inspiring journey and Dao Media Agency, visit JasnaDao.com & DaoMediaAgency.com.

