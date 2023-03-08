Supercomputer Market Size to Grow by USD 17,555.45 Million at a CAGR of 20.83% from 2022 to 2027 - Historic Market Size Valued at USD 4,803.92 Million in 2017 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The supercomputer market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 20.83% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 17,555.45 million. The growing rate of adoption of supercomputing systems by commercial customers, growing usage of big data analytics, and rising demand from the government sector to handle concerns related to national security are projected as the key factors leading to the supercomputer market share growth.

Key Market Driver, Trend, and Challenge

The growing usage of big data analytics is considerably driving the supercomputer market growth.

Technavio also suggests, various software issues affecting performance will emerge as a primary market trend for growth in the supercomputer market from 2022 to 2027.

As an emerging market challenge, high ownership costs and greater power consumption leading to the increased total cost may slow down the market growth as per Technavio's report.

New Business Opportunities - Market Segments and Key Regions Analysis

As per Technavio's analysis, there are several market segments classified including Linux, UNIX, mixed, and Windows in the supercomputer market.

Among all these segments, the Linux segment is projected to record the highest market share growth during the forecast period. It was valued at USD 4,395.11 million in 2017 and continued to grow significantly by 2021.

Considering the geographical regions for market share growth, APAC is projected at top of the list. 52% of the total market share growth will be originated from APAC by 2027.

Technavio further suggests the market in APAC is majorly dominated by some technology-focused countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, countries including India, Taiwan, Singapore, and a few other emerging nations in the region are growing significantly in this market during the forecast period - 2022 to 2027.

Key Market Vendors

There are a few key vendors operating in the market, mentioned in the report such as:

Dell Technologies Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

Ford Motor Co.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

What`s New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Major Data Covered in this Supercomputer Market Report

Projected CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed statistical information on the major market drivers of the supercomputer market during 2023-2027

Market size analysis of the supercomputer market size and its association with the parent market

Relevant predictions about upcoming market trends and detailed consumer behavior analysis

Market share growth analysis across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and Detailed market's competitive landscape and key information about market vendors

Comprehensive analysis of various market challenges

Supercomputer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.83% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 17,555.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 19.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Atos SE, Cerebras Systems Inc., CoreWeave, Dell Technologies Inc., Ford Motor Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Apple Inc., and Fujitsu Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

