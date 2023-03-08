Wyoming Wheat Marketing Commission Proposed Rule Change

The Wyoming Wheat Marketing Commission is proposing changes to its Chapter 1 regulations.

The proposed changes increase the wheat assessment rate from one and three quarters cents ($0.0175) per bushel to two and one-half cents ($0.025) per bushel. The Commission is proposing the assessment increase to continue the current level of research conducted on behalf of wheat producers and to continue supporting our state and national wheat groups, as their costs have increased.

The comment period for this rule change is March 7th to April 28th. You can find a copy of the rules and comment on this change at https://rules.wyo.gov/