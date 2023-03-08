Senator Street: Governor Shapiro’s PA Budget Invests in People Now & for the Future

Harrisburg, PA – March 8, 2023– Following Governor Shapiro’s inaugural 2023-2024 budget address, Senator Sharif Street issued the following statement:

“After another violent weekend of shootings in Philadelphia and in the wake of the death of Temple Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, I was extremely pleased to hear Governor Shapiro champion a commitment to keeping communities safe in his inaugural budget address. As we work through the budget process, I’ll be calling for an additional $500 million dollars for community safety and violence intervention and prevention. The Governor’s proposed investments in public safety initiatives are a good start, and overall, provides the investments that meet Pennsylvanians’ everyday needs.

Critical investments in our Property Tax and Rent rebate program, mental health services, and enhancing our state’s economy will directly impact the people who call Pennsylvania home.

I applaud the Governor’s call to increase investments in basic and special education and fund important initiatives that address toxic schools, like lead and asbestos remediation. Following the recent Fair Funding court decision, it’s time for lawmakers to ensure that our schools are funded fairly and adequately. The Governor’s proposed education investments get us on the path to start making those changes.

Overall, Governor Shapiro’s budget address presented a reasonable budget that invests in the people of Pennsylvania, meeting their present needs while making the necessary investments to secure their future. I look forward to working with him and my colleagues in the coming months to pass a budget that delivers on core priorities and needs for the people of Pennsylvania.”

###