Encore Brings the Flexibility of Anywhere Cart Charging to the Modern Classroom

Lafayette, Colorado based Encore Data Products is pleased to share that their manufacturing partner, Anywhere Cart, has proven incredibly popular with classrooms across the state and beyond. Given how demanding the educational environment can be, it is vital for any product introduced here to be worth the investment and stand the test of time. According to reports from the community, Anywhere Cart fulfills both of these criteria.

Anywhere Cart seeks to address a simple yet universal problem. As the modern classroom goes increasingly digital, it becomes necessary for teachers, students and even other staff to have access to devices that continue to function throughout the day. While the complexity of each device contributes to how much use it can provide each day, there is one limiting factor shared across every device that is powered by a battery: a limited charging capacity. No matter how energy-efficient a device may be, it still has to withstand heavy use over the course of a single day, and a lack of charging options may make a low-battery device more than an inconvenience while lessons or other activities are underway.

Encore Data Products offers a solution with the Anywhere Cart. According to the company, the popularity of the new Anywhere Cart rolling Charge Stand has effectively changed the paradigm of devices being locked overnight in charging carts or cabinets in classrooms. Instead, more schools are making the switch to real-time classroom charging of student devices since more devices travel to and from home with the student. The consistent availability of the Rolling Charge Stand has allowed students and faculty to charge devices, or keep them on standby, virtually throughout the day and even while actively in use. This makes the classroom much more flexible — and less dependent on the whims of battery capacity.

Encore Data Products says that Anywhere Cart charging options, such as Chromebook charging carts, laptop charging carts, iPad charging/syncing carts, charging lockers, cabinets, stations and more, are capable of serving a wide range of devices. Users are able to plug in all sorts of devices, thanks to the product’s use of industry-standard ports, so most portable devices that are battery powered or have to be plugged in will be able to stay functioning once connected to an Anywhere Cart charging unit.

“As teachers and other faculty are well aware,” the company adds, “anything around students will need to be able to stand up to a lot of wear and tear. Maintenance costs alone can be sizable, so administrators have to consider their investments very carefully to ensure the technology they bring in will remain functional for the foreseeable future under typical conditions.”

They continue, “Encore Data Products is pleased to confirm that the Anywhere Cart products are purpose-built for such conditions. They are as durable as they are useful, and you will find that they can withstand a reasonable degree of punishment.” While this durability is highly advantageous, the company did not stop there. To make it as versatile as possible, Anywhere Cart designs their products to be configurable, so their functionality can be adjusted to meet a range of applications. Anywhere Carts can be reconfigured quickly to have a permanent role in a specific department.

Anywhere Cart products are part of a wide range of solutions offered by Encore Data Products that are meant to give customers more technology solutions with budget-friendly options in each product category.

