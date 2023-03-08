The Aluminum Association Commends $6 Billion Department of Energy Investment Supporting Decarbonization Innovation

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, VA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles Johnson, president & CEO of the Aluminum Association, issued the following statement in response to the Department of Energy’s $6 billion investment “to accelerate decarbonization projects in energy-intensive industries.”

“The Aluminum Association applauds the Biden administration’s commitment to support additional decarbonization of aluminum and other energy-intensive manufacturing sectors. The North American aluminum industry is already among the lowest emitting regions in the world. Aluminum and aluminum products made here have significantly lower impact than similar products made in China, the Middle East and elsewhere. And the next generation of low carbon smelting technology is being developed right here in North America. But there is much more work to be done. Critical federal investments like those announced today will help as the domestic aluminum industry innovates to become ever more sustainable and competitive in the coming years.”

The carbon impact of making aluminum in North America has declined by more than half over the past 30 years. The metal also enables lower carbon outcomes in markets like automotive, building and packaging. The industry continues to work on innovative technologies like inert anode and other technologies that eliminate all direct carbon emissions from the smelting process.

