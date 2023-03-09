Charles Wollenhaupt, Former U.S. Homeland Security, Defense Dept, and Military Veteran, Launches Potomac Hill Strategies

Charles Wollenhaupt, Founding Principal at Potomac Hill Strategies

New consultancy offers unique blend of government relations and strategic advisory expertise

I founded Potomac Hill Strategies to assist in building partnerships highlighting industry innovation, opportunity, and job creation.” — Chase Wollenhaupt

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Wollenhaupt, a former Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary and career federal official for private sector engagement at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), today announced the launch of Washington, D.C.-based Potomac Hill Strategies, LLC.

Potomac Hill Strategies offers clients federal government relations and issue advocacy services focused on aviation, transportation, trade and customs, homeland and cyber security, technology, tourism, infrastructure, and defense. Wollenhaupt recently served over 16 years in senior external and congressional affairs roles in the DHS Office of Partnership and Engagement in the Office of the Secretary and at U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"I've been in the unique role of working with Congress on behalf of the federal government and with the private sector at DHS headquarters on business interests and related government impacts," said Founding Principal Charles 'Chase' Wollenhaupt. "I understand the industry demand for policy predictability to make long-term investments in the U.S. and abroad."

Beyond government relations and issue advocacy, the firm's services include in-depth insight into homeland security markets and strategic counsel on growth opportunities.

Before founding Potomac Hill Strategies, Wollenhaupt worked with Administration and cabinet officials, Global 500 executives, and business organizations in the Office of the DHS Secretary. He provided executive leadership, direction, and coordination for strategic communications between DHS and the U.S. and international business community. Earlier, he was a congressional liaison for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, engaging the U.S. Senate Finance and House Ways and Means Committees on global trade and supply chain matters.

Prior to DHS, Wollenhaupt was a liaison to Congress at the U.S. Department of Defense, working with U.S. House and Senate Armed Services and Appropriations Committees on state and federal National Guard programs. In between his public service, Wollenhaupt was a critical infrastructure advisor for global consultancy Booz Allen Hamilton and served in Iraq while a member of the National Guard. He began his career in Washington, D.C. at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

About Potomac Hill Strategies

Potomac Hill Strategies is a veteran-owned, bipartisan government relations and strategic advisory firm. We provide clients with current insight, access, and knowledge of the homeland and economic security space and create partnerships highlighting innovation, opportunity, and job creation.