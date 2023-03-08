Transcontinental Inc. reports on voting results associated to the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. All of the candidates proposed as directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting as follows:
|For
|Against
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|Peter Brues
|295,753,167
|99.65%
|1,033,473
|0.35%
|Jacynthe Côté
|292,215,053
|98.46%
|4,574,587
|1.54%
|Nelson Gentiletti
|290,520,450
|97.89%
|6,269,190
|2.11%
|Yves Leduc
|295,727,560
|99.74%
|762,080
|0.26%
|Isabelle Marcoux
|289,842,280
|97.66%
|6,947,360
|2.34%
|Nathalie Marcoux
|290,038,565
|97.73%
|6,751,075
|2.27%
|Pierre Marcoux
|290,050,977
|97.73%
|6,738,663
|2.27%
|Rémi Marcoux
|285,207,292
|96.10%
|11,582,348
|3.90%
|Anna Martini
|296,220,943
|99.81%
|568,697
|0.19%
|Mario Plourde
|287,960,976
|97.09%
|8,637,664
|2.91%
|Jean Raymond
|296,351,551
|99.85%
|438,089
|0.15%
|Annie Thabet
|295,663,607
|99.62%
|1,126,033
|0.38%
About TC Transcontinental
TC Transcontinental is a North American leader in flexible packaging and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.
Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.
Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has more than 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had over C$3.0 billion of revenue for the fiscal year ended October 30, 2022. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental’s website at www.tc.tc
For information:
|Media
|Financial Community
|Nathalie St-Jean
|Yan Lapointe
|Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications
|Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
|TC Transcontinental
|TC Transcontinental
|Telephone: 514-954-3581
|Telephone: 514-954-3574
|nathalie.st-jean@tc.tc
|yan.lapointe@tc.tc