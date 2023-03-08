Submit Release
Transcontinental Inc. reports on voting results associated to the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. All of the candidates proposed as directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting as follows:

  For Against
  Number % Number     %
Peter Brues 295,753,167 99.65% 1,033,473   0.35%
Jacynthe Côté 292,215,053 98.46% 4,574,587   1.54%
Nelson Gentiletti 290,520,450 97.89% 6,269,190   2.11%
Yves Leduc 295,727,560 99.74% 762,080   0.26%
Isabelle Marcoux 289,842,280 97.66% 6,947,360   2.34%
Nathalie Marcoux 290,038,565 97.73% 6,751,075   2.27%
Pierre Marcoux 290,050,977 97.73% 6,738,663   2.27%
Rémi Marcoux 285,207,292 96.10% 11,582,348   3.90%
Anna Martini 296,220,943 99.81% 568,697   0.19%
Mario Plourde 287,960,976 97.09% 8,637,664   2.91%
Jean Raymond 296,351,551 99.85% 438,089   0.15%
Annie Thabet 295,663,607 99.62% 1,126,033   0.38%

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a North American leader in flexible packaging and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has more than 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had over C$3.0 billion of revenue for the fiscal year ended October 30, 2022. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental’s website at www.tc.tc

For information:

Media Financial Community
Nathalie St-Jean Yan Lapointe
Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3581 Telephone: 514-954-3574
nathalie.st-jean@tc.tc yan.lapointe@tc.tc


