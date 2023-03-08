I-10 pavement improvement project underway between Riggs Road and the Gila River Bridges

PHOENIX–The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and expect mostly overnight lane restrictions as construction crews improve six miles of east- and westbound Interstate 10 between Riggs Road and the Gila River bridges in Maricopa and Pinal counties. The purpose of the project is to improve safety and driving conditions on the existing roadway and extend the life of the pavement.

Some project elements include:

Pavement improvements will be made along both directions of I-10.

The work includes removal of the existing top layer of pavement (approximately 2-1/2 inches) and replacing it with a new layer of asphalt pavement.

Crews also will replace guardrail and pavement markings.

Construction began earlier this month and is scheduled for completion in July, barring weather conditions or other unforeseen situations.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.