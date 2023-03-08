Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,336 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 378,912 in the last 365 days.

Read more about Peach County Fire Chief/EMA Director Jeff Doles Arrested for Financial Transaction Card Fraud &amp; Theft Charges

Fort Valley, GA (March 8, 2023) – Peach County Fire Chief/EMA Director Jeff Doles has been arrested and charged with six counts of financial transaction card fraud and six counts of theft by taking (fiduciary theft).

On Monday, December 5, 2022, the Peach County Sheriff’s Office requested GBI investigate allegations that Doles used a county fuel card for personal purchases.

The case file has been given to the Bibb Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

You just read:

Read more about Peach County Fire Chief/EMA Director Jeff Doles Arrested for Financial Transaction Card Fraud &amp; Theft Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more