Telos Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023

/EIN News/ -- ASHBURN, Va., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Management will host a webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook at 8:30 a.m. ET.



What: Telos Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Webcast When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Webcast: https://investors.telos.com/news-and-events/events

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.



About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The Company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

Media:

media@telos.com

Investors:

InvestorRelations@telos.com