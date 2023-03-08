Faraday Future Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Announced the start of production (“SOP”) for the FF 91 Futurist at the “FF ieFactory California” on track for the end of March 2023, subject to the timely receipt of the previously announced and committed $135.0 million.

The new financing commitments also provide for delivery by the end of April 2023 contingent on timely receipt of funds and suppliers meeting supply chain requirements.

$111.6 million of funds have been received towards SOP funding target since December 2022, with an incremental $38.4 to $58.4 million to be received.

Formed non-binding strategic partnership with the City of Huanggang in Hubei Province, China to relocate FF’s Future China headquarters.

Announced Product and Technology Generation 2.0 Program featuring 26 major new system and component upgrades.

Company to host final launch event of the FF 91 Futurist on April 26, 2023.

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) ("FF", "Faraday Future", or "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2022 AND FULL YEAR 2022

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022, were $451.0 million compared to $354.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Operating expenses for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, were $83.9 million compared to $121.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The change in operating expenses for the year was primarily due to the increase in engineering, design, and testing (“ED&T”) costs. The improvement in operating expenses for fourth quarter 2022 in comparison to fourth quarter 2021 is primarily due to timing as significant ED&T costs were incurred in the first 9 months of the year.

Net loss was $552.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to net loss of $516.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase is primarily due to the increase in ED&T costs and the increase of changes in fair value measurement of certain notes payable and warrant liabilities measured at fair value in 2022, partially offset by an increase in loss on extinguishment of related party notes payable, notes payable, and vendor payables in trust, net, primarily recorded as part of the conversion of certain notes payables in connection with the closing of the business combination with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp consummated on July 21, 2021, which resulted in a loss of $94.7 million in 2021.

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $153.9 million compared to $84.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase is primarily due to the increase in changes in fair value measurement of certain notes payable and warrant liabilities measured at fair value in 2022 and a gain at settlement of related party notes payable, notes payable and vendor payables in trust, net recorded for forgiveness of the Company’s Payroll Protection Loan principal of $9.1 million during the three months ended December 31, 2021, with no comparable activity in the current period.

Net cash used in operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $383.1 million compared to $339.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Capital expenditures were $123.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $95.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net cash used in financing activities for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $6.7 million compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $966.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company ended the quarter with approximately $18.5 million in cash and restricted cash. The cash position was $37.5 million, including restricted cash of $2.1 million as of March 3, 2023.

“We have come a long way towards making the FF 91 Futurist available to our customers, and I am proud of the dedication and commitment shown by our team to achieve all major milestones,” stated Xuefeng (“XF”) Chen, Global CEO of Faraday Future. “Securing the necessary funding commitments to begin production and delivery of this vehicle is a major game changer for us. Going forward, we expect to utilize all available resources in order to deliver our car to our enthusiastic customers.”

KEY COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS DURING FOURTH QUARTER 2022

Faraday Future continues its path on the realization towards its long-term business plan, making the following announcements during the fourth quarter:

Appointed XF Chen as Faraday Future’s Global CEO

Appointed Jie Sheng, XF Chen and Ke Sun to Faraday Future’s board of directors

Selected Innovusion as LiDAR supplier for flagship FF 91 Futurist



UPDATES

Subsequent to December 31, 2022, FF has announced the following major updates at the Company.

Formed a non-binding strategic partnership with the City of Huanggang in Hubei Province, China

Signed a new shareholder agreement with FF Top Holdings LLC

Announced $135.0 million in convertible secured notes financing commitments

Received total gross committed payment of $70.0 million from $135.0 million round of financing, along with $23.6 million from prior commitments and $18.0 million from investors exercising their right to invest additional funds in the Company

Shipped latest production-intent FF 91 Futurist to China for final evaluation and testing purposes

Continued testing and refining all the key features of the FF 91 Futurist across the IoV, ADAS and Intelligent Internet App System

Integrated all fundamental ADAS features to the FF 91 Futurist and currently testing in proving grounds and public roads

Released completed beta version of the FF 91 Futurist’s unique smart parking with summoning features integrated in the FF 91 Futurist

Announced stockholder approval of the proposal to increase authorized shares to 1.69 billion shares of Class A common stock

Secured all equipment necessary to build the FF 91 Futurist thanks to strong supplier partnerships with world-class equipment suppliers

Faraday Future plans to hold a 2023 Faraday Future Global Supplier Summit at the end of April 2023



Production and Delivery Update

FF is targeting a SOP date for its flagship FF 91 Futurist of March 30, 2023, assuming timely receipt of funds from the Company’s investors and suppliers meeting our supply chain requirements, at the Company’s Hanford, California manufacturing facility, “FF ieFactory California,” with the first vehicles coming off the assembly line in early April 2023, and customer deliveries occurring before the end of April 2023.

Product and Technology Generation 2.0 Program

FF is completing its testing and validation of the FF 91 Futurist through the Product and Technology Generation 2.0 program (PT Gen 2.0). The generational upgrade from PT Gen 1.0 to PT Gen 2.0 consists of significant upgrades of systems and core components in both the vehicle and the I.A.I. area – the advanced core, which stands for Internet, Autonomous Driving, and Intelligence. PT Gen 2.0 was achieved through upgrades of 26 major systems and components, with 13 key upgrades throughout powertrain, battery, charging, chassis, interior from EV areas, and 13 key upgrades in computing, sensing, communication, user interaction, and performance of the FF 91 Futurist.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

FF is the pioneer of the Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and a disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization. FF is not just an EV company, but also a software-driven company of intelligent internet AI product.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Audited Operating expenses Research and development $ 50,863 $ 80,429 $ 311,084 $ 174,935 Sales and marketing 4,500 6,019 20,772 17,118 General and administrative 27,264 33,757 116,437 97,905 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,288 1,204 2,695 64,191 Total operating expenses 83,915 121,409 450,988 354,149 Loss from operations (83,915 ) (121,409 ) (450,988 ) (354,149 ) Change in fair value measurements (69,049 ) 37,694 (69,671 ) (22,700 ) Interest expense (1,699 ) (3,631 ) (7,236 ) (30,181 ) Related party interest expense (948 ) (898 ) (3,879 ) (16,663 ) Other income (expense), net 1,763 (4,950 ) (12,544 ) (5,668 ) Gain (loss) on settlement of related party notes payable, notes payable, and vendor payables in trust, net — 9,132 (7,690 ) (86,904 ) Loss before income taxes (153,848 ) (84,062 ) (552,008 ) (516,265 ) Income tax provision (52 ) (237 ) (61 ) (240 ) Net loss $ (153,900 ) $ (84,299 ) $ (552,069 ) $ (516,505 ) Per share information: Net loss per Common Stock – Class A and Class B – basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (1.50 ) $ (2.21 ) Weighted average Common Stock outstanding – Class A and Class B – basic and diluted 473,622,385 321,533,817 367,254,444 233,390,675





Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) December 31, 2022 2021 Audited Assets Current assets Cash $ 16,968 $ 505,091 Restricted cash 1,546 25,386 Deposits 26,804 63,370 Other current assets 21,087 13,410 Total current assets 66,405 607,257 Property and equipment, net 417,803 293,135 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,588 — Other non-current assets 6,492 7,040 Total assets $ 510,288 $ 907,432 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 87,376 $ 37,773 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 65,709 87,938 Bridge warrants 95,130 — Related party accrued interest — 11,231 Accrued interest 1,864 8,263 Operating leases liabilities, current portion 2,538 — Finance leases liabilities, current portion 1,364 2,574 Related party notes payable 8,406 13,655 Notes payable, current portion 5,097 132,372 Total current liabilities 267,484 293,806 Finance leases liabilities, less current portion 6,570 7,570 Operating leases liabilities, less current portion 18,044 — Other liabilities 9,429 3,720 Notes payable, less current portion 26,008 34,682 Total liabilities 327,535 339,778 Total stockholders’ equity 182,753 567,654 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 510,288 $ 907,432





Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Audited Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (153,900 ) $ (84,299 ) $ (552,069 ) $ (516,505 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 697 842 2,975 2,979 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets and intangible assets 955 276 2,520 368 Stock-based compensation 7,860 2,824 17,653 11,345 Vesting of restricted stock awards for employee bonus — 3,997 — 18,617 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,288 1,204 2,695 64,191 Change in fair value measurement of related party notes payable and notes payable (26,093 ) (37,694 ) (25,471 ) 22,700 Change in fair value measurement of warrant liability 95,130 — 95,130 — Loss (gain) on foreign exchange — 978 2,484 (845 ) Loss (gain) on forgiveness of accounts payable and deposits, net 2,208 (2,814 ) 5,200 (7,005 ) Non-cash interest expense 1,610 4,536 10,078 41,014 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of related party notes payable, notes payable and vendor payables in trust, net — (9,132 ) 7,690 86,904 Gain on forgiveness of vendor payables in trust — — — (1,731 ) Reserve for unrecoverable value added taxes — — — 6,404 Other 452 842 776 842 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Deposits 14,772 (12,707 ) 28,136 (48,503 ) Other current and non-current assets (4,310 ) (499 ) (8,841 ) (16,906 ) Accounts payable 29,554 3,809 57,021 (36,625 ) Accrued expenses and other current and non-current liabilities 13,030 25,950 (14,947 ) 31,824 Operating lease liabilities 1,266 — (1,620 ) — Accrued interest expense (12,468 ) — (12,468 ) — Transfers between vendor payables in trust and accounts payable — — — 1,167 Net cash used in operating activities $ (27,949 ) $ (101,887 ) $ (383,058 ) $ (339,765 ) Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property and equipment $ (11,123 ) $ (58,417 ) $ (123,222 ) $ (95,681 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (11,123 ) $ (58,417 ) $ (123,222 ) $ (95,681 )



