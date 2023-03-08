Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022

Company Reports Second-Highest Quarterly Revenue in Company History

LINDON, Utah, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.



Fourth Quarter Summary

Revenue of $14.0 million, a 69% increase from prior year quarter

Gross profit of $6.6 million, a 91% increase compared to the same quarter of 2021

Gross margin of 47.0%, a 540 basis point increase from prior year quarter

Net Income of $1.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share

Generated EBITDA of $2.6 million



Full-year Fiscal 2022 Summary

Revenue of $45.9 million, a 74% increase from prior year

Gross profit of $21.7 million, a 90% increase over the prior year

Gross Margin of 47.1%, 380 basis point increase from 2021

Net profit of $3.9 million or $0.08 per diluted share

Generated EBITDA of $6.6 million

Repurchased 961,221 shares of stock for $1.2 million

Cash and liquid investments of $16 million and remained debt-free



“We closed 2022 on a very strong note, posting our second-highest quarterly revenue in company history, and our best annual revenue since 2018,” said Ryan Oviatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and CFO of Profire Energy. “We were able to replenish much of our inventory to pre-pandemic levels despite the ongoing global supply chain challenges, which we expect to continue throughout the coming year. We also generated operating cash flow and repurchased approximately two percent of our outstanding shares while remaining debt free. We remain well-positioned to capitalize on further diversification efforts and new business opportunities that become available thanks to our solid financial performance and our strong balance sheet.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results



Total revenues for the period equaled $14.0 million, compared to $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $8.3 million in the prior-year quarter. The sequential and year-over-year increase was primarily driven through sustained historically high oil prices, an increase in rig counts and steady completion activity.

Gross profit was $6.6 million, compared to $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $3.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 47.0% of revenues, compared to 47.7% of revenues in the prior quarter and 41.6% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in gross profit is due to higher revenue which generates additional fixed cost coverage, while the sequential gross margin decrease reflects product and service mix fluctuations and ongoing inflationary pressures.

Total operating expenses were $4.3 million, compared to $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $3.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is related to inflationary pressures across the business as well as increases in variable costs, like sales commissions, due to the increase in business performance and activity.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 18%, R&D increased 20% and depreciation decreased by 46%.

Net income was $1.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.2 million or $0.02 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022 and net loss of ($145,123) or ($0.00) per share in the same quarter last year.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results



Total revenues for the year equaled $45.9 million, versus $26.4 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by improved global demand for oil and gas production as economies recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, and by significant progress in the Company's revenue diversification efforts.

Gross profit was $21.7 million compared to $11.4 million last year. Gross margin was 47.1% of total revenues, compared to 43.3% of revenues in the prior year. The increase was driven by better fixed cost leverage as a result of the higher revenue base and price increases on the products we sell.

Total operating expenses were $16.5 million versus $13.4 million in the prior year. The increase is primarily due to inflationary pressures in all areas of our business, ongoing supply chain challenges, and increases in variable costs, like commissions and incentive compensation, that grow with strong business performance and increased activity.

Compared with last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 25%, R&D increased 28% and depreciation decreased 18%.

Net income was $3.9 million or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million or ($0.02) per share last year.

Cash and liquid investments totaled $16.0 million on December 31, 2022 compared to $17.5 million at the end of 2021. The Company invested $1.2 million during the year in its share repurchase program and spent $600,000 on capital expenditures. The Company continues to operate debt-free.

“Our 2022 results reflect growth achieved in our strategic areas of focus including upstream & midstream oil and gas, critical energy infrastructure, utility and transmission as well as meaningful progress in our diversification efforts.” stated Cameron Tidball, Co-CEO of Profire Energy. “While oil prices declined in the second half of 2022, there remains pent-up demand for our products due to multiple years of under investment, deferred capital expenditures and continued demand for energy derived from hydrocarbons. We are confident that we are in a position to further build on these strong results in 2023.”

About Profire Energy, Inc.

Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry; however, the Company has commenced successful sales of its solutions in other industries with significant combustion requirements. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s expected growth, the Company’s expected revenues from recent acquisitions, the Company’s plans to make internal and external investments, and the availability of Company resources to make beneficial investments in 2022 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which statements are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use this non-GAAP financial measure for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors both because it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

The Following is a tabular presentation of EBITDA, including a reconciliation to net income which the Company believes to be the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.

12/31/2022 12/31/2022 EBITDA Calculation: 3 months TTM Net Income $ 1,825,024 $ 3,947,762 add back net income tax expense $ 592,503 $ 1,738,422 add back net interest expense $ (90,166 ) $ (177,125 ) add back depreciation and amortization $ 270,008 $ 1,101,044 EBITDA calculated $ 2,597,369 $ 6,610,103 EBITDA Margin Calculation: EBITDA $ 2,597,369 $ 6,610,103 divided by total revenue $ 13,971,018 $ 45,936,642 EBITDA Margin 18.6% 14.4%





PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets As of ASSETS December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,384,578 $ 8,188,270 Short-term investments (note 2) 1,154,284 1,013,683 Accounts receivable, net 10,886,145 6,262,799 Inventories, net (note 3) 10,293,980 7,185,248 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (note 4) 2,314,639 1,025,276 Income tax receivable — 560,445 Total Current Assets 32,033,626 24,235,721 LONG-TERM ASSETS Net deferred tax asset — 163,254 Long-term investments (note 2) 7,503,419 8,259,809 Financing right-of-use asset 120,239 65,280 Property and equipment, net (note 5) 10,423,964 11,185,539 Intangible assets, net (note 6) 1,268,907 1,549,138 Goodwill (note 6) 2,579,381 2,579,381 Total Long-Term Assets 21,895,910 23,802,401 TOTAL ASSETS $ 53,929,536 $ 48,038,122 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 2,955,506 $ 1,822,559 Accrued liabilities (note 7) 3,573,994 1,872,348 Current financing lease liability (note 8) 53,646 30,214 Income taxes payable 205,169 — Total Current Liabilities 6,788,315 3,725,121 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Net deferred income tax liability 488,858 136,106 Long-term financing lease liability (note 8) 67,883 35,912 TOTAL LIABILITIES 7,345,056 3,897,139 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (note 9) Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 52,143,901 issued and 47,105,771 outstanding at December 31, 2022, and 51,720,142 issued and 47,643,233 outstanding at December 31, 2021 52,144 51,720 Treasury stock, at cost (7,336,323 ) (6,107,593 ) Additional paid-in capital 31,737,843 30,819,394 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,294,873 ) (2,100,467 ) Retained earnings 25,425,689 21,477,929 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 46,584,480 44,140,983 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 53,929,536 $ 48,038,122



PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income For the Year Ended

December 31, 2022 For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021 REVENUES (note 10) Sales of goods, net $ 42,318,263 $ 23,690,994 Sales of services, net 3,618,380 2,665,182 Total Revenues 45,936,643 26,356,176 COST OF SALES Cost of goods sold-product 21,425,176 12,825,906 Cost of goods sold-services 2,860,077 2,129,255 Total Cost of Goods Sold 24,285,253 14,955,161 GROSS PROFIT 21,651,390 11,401,015 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 14,396,763 11,533,496 Research and development 1,432,000 1,120,080 Depreciation and amortization 628,019 762,439 Total Operating Expenses 16,456,782 13,416,015 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 5,194,608 (2,015,000 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Gain on sale of fixed assets 318,075 192,183 Other income (expense) (3,626 ) 8,715 Interest income 177,125 133,201 Total Other Income 491,574 334,099 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5,686,182 (1,680,901 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) (Note 12) (1,738,422 ) 629,358 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 3,947,760 $ (1,051,543 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) $ (670,167 ) $ 54,006 Unrealized losses on investments (524,239 ) (5,549 ) Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (1,194,406 ) 48,457 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 2,753,354 $ (1,003,086 ) BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (note 13) $ 0.08 $ (0.02 ) FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (note 13) $ 0.08 $ (0.02 ) BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 47,161,101 48,070,581 FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 48,447,342 48,070,581



PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Year Ended

December 31, 2022 For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 3,947,760 $ (1,051,543 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,101,044 1,255,647 Gain on sale of fixed assets (318,075 ) (192,183 ) Bad debt expense 77,704 15,979 Stock awards issued for services 814,769 567,077 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,745,871 ) (2,595,483 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 765,650 (101,990 ) Inventories (3,240,049 ) 1,247,004 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,337,076 ) 705,575 Deferred tax asset/liability 512,274 (524,791 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,937,947 1,323,635 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 516,077 648,927 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 520,068 177,851 Sale (purchase) of investments 91,601 (826,827 ) Purchase of property and equipment (601,012 ) (168,527 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities 10,657 (817,503 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability (145,930 ) (46,873 ) Cash received in exercise of stock options 33,863 6,053 Purchase of treasury stock (1,228,730 ) (754,574 ) Principal paid towards lease liability (34,214 ) (40,745 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (1,375,011 ) (836,139 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 44,585 44,673 NET DECREASE IN CASH (803,692 ) (960,042 ) CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 8,188,270 9,148,312 CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 7,384,578 $ 8,188,270 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 17,726 $ 3,205 Income taxes $ 847,712 $ 17,150 NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Common stock issued in settlement of accrued bonuses $ 212,788 $ —

