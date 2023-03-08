Hawaiʻi State Judiciary News Release — Registration Open for 2023 Orientation Workshops for Court Interpreters

HONOLULU –If you speak English and another language and want to put your skills to good use, the Hawai‘i State Judiciary wants you! The Judiciary is conducting orientation workshops for individuals interested in interpreting for the Hawai‘i State Courts. Attending a workshop is a mandatory requirement to become a state court interpreter.

The two-day workshops will be held:

Maui: April 4-5 at UH Maui College – register by March 28

Kauaʻi: April 11-12 at Puʻuhonua Kaulike (Kauaʻi Courthouse) – register by April 4

Hilo: April 20-21 at Hale Kaulike (Hilo Courthouse) – register by April 13

Oʻahu: April 28-29 at Hawai‘i Convention Center – register by April 21

Kona: May 2-3 at Keahuolū Courthouse (Kona) – register by April 25

Register online at www.courts.state.hi.us/courtinterpreting.

The registration fee is only $25, thanks to support from the State Office of Language Access. (Workshops typically cost $175.)

Individuals seeking to become a court interpreter must also pass a written English proficiency exam, court interpreter ethics exam, andcriminal background check.

Court interpreters are independent contractors and not Judiciary employees. They assist the courts in providing access to justice to court customers with limited English proficiency. Depending on their performance on written and oral exams, court interpreters are paid $25 to $55 per hour with a two-hour minimum.

For more information, contact the Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at [email protected] or

808-539-4860.

# # #

Media contact:

Jan Kagehiro (she/her/hers)

Office: 808-539-4914

Mobile: 808-260-5423