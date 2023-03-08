Submit Release
Texas Attorney Omar Ochoa to Receive 2023 Top 10 Lawyers Under 40 Award

Ochoa is the founder of Omar Ochoa Law Firm in McAllen, TX and city attorney of Edinburg, TX.

MCALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys (NAOPIA) has selected Omar Ochoa as a recipient of the 2023 “Top 10 Under 40” Award, which champions lawyers who practice personal injury law. Ochoa is the founder of Omar Ochoa Law Firm in McAllen, TX and city attorney of Edinburg, TX.

According to the organization's website, “the NAOPIA's rigorous, independent selection process resolves the challenge of attorneys claiming to be the best without basis for such claims. For the injured, finding a well-qualified Personal Injury attorney is imperative, and the NAOPIA's process leaves no doubt as to whom the preeminent Personal Injury attorneys are.”

Ochoa attributed the award to his firm’s personal injury trial experience and track record. The firm’s personal injury practice areas include catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, product liability, and 18-wheeler accidents.

“We bring the same dedication to personal injury cases as we do to large, multinational corporations and complex antitrust and class action cases,” said Ochoa. “We’ve had many global defendants and bad conduct that required us to shift through documents a million pages long just to find evidence, for example. Working hard to win these cases prepared us for anything.”

Omar Ochoa Law Firm also specializes in insurance matters, securities, oil and gas, trade secrets, construction law, environmental law, qui tam, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, employment matters, private equity transactions, and breaches of contract.

For more information, interviews, and media inquiries, please contact david.watkins@otterpr.com or visit www.omarochoalaw.com.

