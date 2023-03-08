GameStop Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results

GameStop Corp. GME ("GameStop" or the "Company") today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The Company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on the same day to review its results. This call and all supplemental information can be accessed on GameStop's investor relations website: https://investor.gamestop.com/. The phone number for the investor conference call is 1-877-407-6169 and the confirmation code is 13736983. A recording of the conference call will be made available on the Company's investor relations website.

