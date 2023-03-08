Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,340 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 378,902 in the last 365 days.

GameStop Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results

GameStop Corp. GME ("GameStop" or the "Company") today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The Company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on the same day to review its results. This call and all supplemental information can be accessed on GameStop's investor relations website: https://investor.gamestop.com/. The phone number for the investor conference call is 1-877-407-6169 and the confirmation code is 13736983. A recording of the conference call will be made available on the Company's investor relations website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005741/en/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

GameStop Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more