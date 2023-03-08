Submit Release
Chick-In Waffle Expands to Arizona with Three New Locations

Fast casual restaurant Chick-In Waffle, known for its unique concept and delicious food, is set to open three new locations in Arizona in May 2023, after signing a franchise deal for expansion across the state.

Kansas City, Missouri - March 8, 2023 - Chick-In Waffle, the fast casual restaurant that has taken Kansas City by storm, has announced its expansion to Arizona with three new locations. The first locations will open in May 2023 in Downtown Phoenix, Mesa, and Tucson.

Founded three years ago in Kansas City, Chick-In Waffle quickly became a favorite among locals and tourists alike, thanks to its unique concept of pairing waffles with chicken. With the success of the original location, Chick-In Waffle expanded to two more locations in Kansas City, and has now signed a franchise deal to bring its delicious food to the Southwest.

"We are thrilled to bring Chick-In Waffle to Arizona," said Dennis Alazzeh, founder and CEO of Chick-In Waffle. "We've always had a goal of spreading waffly good chicken across the country, and this is a great opportunity to do just that."

The three new locations in Arizona will offer the same menu as the original locations in Kansas City, featuring a variety of dishes that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Chick-In Waffle uses only the freshest ingredients, including high-quality chicken and locally sourced produce, to ensure that every dish is as delicious as it is wholesome. The menu includes chicken and waffles, wings, loaded fries, hot chicken sandwiches, and a huge ice cream dessert menu, including the famous Churro Ice Cream & Waffle.

"We're excited to introduce our concept to a new audience in Arizona," said Alazzeh. "We believe that our unique pairing of waffles and chicken will be a hit, and we look forward to becoming a staple in the local dining scene."

Chick-In Waffle has already received a warm welcome from the Arizona community, with many eagerly anticipating the opening of the new locations. With its commitment to quality ingredients and delicious food, Chick-In Waffle is sure to become a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

About Chick-In Waffle

Chick-In Waffle is a fast casual restaurant that was founded three years ago in Kansas City, Missouri. Known for its unique concept of pairing waffles with chicken, Chick-In Waffle uses only the freshest ingredients, including high-quality chicken and locally sourced produce, to ensure that every dish is as delicious as it is wholesome. The menu features a variety of dishes that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, including chicken and waffles, wings, loaded fries, hot chicken sandwiches, and a huge ice cream dessert menu. For more information about Chick-In Waffle and its expansion to Arizona and for franchise opportunities, please visit their website.

