Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak and Royal Canadian Geographic Society Honour Métis Matriarchs in Award Ceremony and Launch "Ready 2 Listen"

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Tonight at Canada's Centre for Geography and Education, the inaugural "Âpihtawikosisân Iskwêwak: Honouring Métis Matriarchs" awards ceremony is being co-hosted by partners Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) and the Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS). Today, March 8th, is International Women's Day, and LFMO and RCGS have joined together to create a special event to honor outstanding Métis women who are leaders in their respective life's work.

This year, there are five Métis women being honored at the event: Michelle LeClair, Victoria De La Ronde, Chelsea Vowel, Tai Amy Grauman, and Dr. Chantal Fiola. All of these women have been courageous and outspoken leaders in their life's work, including academia, social justice, the arts, law, and public service.

Tonight's event brings a longtime vision of Melanie Omeniho, President of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak, to life. As the President of LFMO, Melanie has devoted many years to the uplifting and empowering of Métis Women and has wanted to honor outstanding Métis Women in a public ceremony for some time. "I am delighted that we are gathering to honor these Métis Matriarchs on International Women's Day, joining with Canadian and Métis Nation leaders and our Grandmothers to recognize and uplift these outstanding women is of great importance to us. I thank President Lois Mitchell of the Royal Canadian Geographic Society for her partnership in this event, and for her commitment to reconciliation", said President Omeniho.

Tonight will also be the unveiling and launch of a new project called "Ready 2 Listen". Building on the success of the "She is Indigenous" campaign led by LFMO, they are excited to launch "Ready 2 Listen" which profiles Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals who make outstanding contributions to the community, and who enhance our lives. These inspiring video profiles introduce viewers to Indigenous people making a difference in Canada, and offering a positive and strength-based multimedia experience for all Canadians to enjoy. For more information, please visit www.metiswomen.org.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak